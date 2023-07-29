The only reason Eli would come back is if he just decided he didn’t want to go out that way. That’s it. This was a decision based on his heart and his competitive spirit. Luckily for everyone watching the races, this is the decision he made.

How will he do? You have to have huge respect for the program John and Eli Tomac have put together. I think he’ll be right back where he was. I won’t guarantee he’s the points leader again with two races to go, but that’s only out of respect for competitors like Sexton, Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb and more. Eli’s gonna be Eli.

Steve Matthes: Any reasonable person would see his injury, know his situation with his age and taking his career one year at a time and come to a conclusion that might've been it. I think I was 50/50 on whether we would see him back on the track. Awesome deal to see ET3 back. He was at the A Stars intro and in a good mood, he mentioned that he had heard the worst about his injury but for him, the recovery wasn't that bad. Then again, it's possible he's a Terminator. I don't know if he's going to win the title or whatever. I don't think the injury will hold him back, but it'll be good to see him back no matter what. He'll win races and we'll see from there.

We are seeing a shift with riders near and past age 30 winning races. We’re talking about Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Malcolm Stewart, Dean Wilson, Justin Brayton, and Tomac, to name a few still racing. Is this a trend we might see continue with the future generations or is this current older class of the sport an outlier?

Keefer: I think being older isn't such a big deal in our sport now. I think having that gnarly generation of RC being the pioneer of monk training might have cut that generation out early, but this generation it seems guys are sticking to it longer. I think we can just chalk it up to guys not getting as injured as previous generations. If you're always getting injured then you might have tendency to wrap it up early. Early 30s is a peak age for athletic performance in a male. Also knowing your body and how the schedule works allows these older guys to burn at a slower rate.

Weigandt: Yes. The suspension and frames of the 1980s mixed with supercross tracks just trashed rider’s bodies. Yes, today they still get hurt, but they don’t smash ankles just from landing a poorly-built triple in boots that seem like slippers compared to what we see today. Later we saw Aldon Baker’s program burn guys out…actually I don’t 100 percent agree with that. We saw guys who had massive title streaks retire young. The pressure to win killed them. They couldn’t just lose a title, so they quit. Unless someone else goes on a three-or-four year streak like RV, RC or Dungey, I don’t think we lose guys like we did then.

One other factor: I think today’s riders do a better job separating life from racing. They clock in at the track (that someone else owns and operates) and go home. They basically commute to an office during the week and on weekends and then just do regular person stuff, like husband and dad stuff, at home. Way less burnout that way. Long careers are here to stay.

Matthes: We've gone through some phases in our sport where the "norm" was guys like Barnett, Stanton pulling the plug in their late 20's, then we started seeing racers hang on late in their careers (Dowd, Larry Ward, Mike LaRocco, Tim Ferry) because they were still good and the money was great back then so why not stay around? Really, only Dungey and Villopoto hung it up early and were the outliers, it wasn't a new "trend" IMO, it was just those two because they A-had so much money they and their kids were set for life and B-they worked damm hard under Aldon Baker and didn't want to do THAT anymore. So yeah, now ET, Roczen, Wilson etc are still racing but to me, that's the "norm" of the Larocco, Ward, Ferry days and not the two Ryan's.