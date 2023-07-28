Watch: Developing Triumph's All-New Aluminum Motocross Chassis

While we still have yet to see the full bike, Triumph Motorcycles did provide us with some insight on their all-new motocross bike. Today, the brand released a teaser video that explains why the company decided to go with an aluminum frame as public facing members of the team dug into some details of the thinking process. In the video, the team states they decided to go with an aluminum frame and states they want to be completely different from all other OEM bikes on the race course, which is why their releasing of info on the machine has taken more time than expected.

"From a race stand point, it's special," stated Ricky Carmichael. "We have taken a lot of heat because it has taken some time but our bench-mark was really high. And we knew that we couldn't unveil something sub-par."

In the August 15 release of the second video, the brand is expected to provide info on its motocross bike's engine package.

Text/film from Triumph:

The wait is over! Join Ricky Carmichael, Bobby Hewitt, Dave Arnold, Ivan Tedesco and Stephen "Scuba" Westfall as they discuss Triumph's new motocross chassis and why it's been worth the wait.

Stay tuned for Episode 2, coming 15th August.