There’s also Jett Lawrence, two-time AMA 250 Pro Motocross Champion, who raced for Factory Connection Honda in his one and only season in the U.S. as an amateur, 2019. He made a name for himself by winning his very first moto he ever entered at Loretta's, but the Australian did not actually win either of his classes at Loretta Lynn’s that year!

One other past Honda champion you might recognize is Axell Hodges, who won the 250 C Stock class in 2012, before his career took a different path. Hodges is now one of the best freeriders in the world.

The Suzuki brand also had a run here with a very successful future FMX legend. Maryland’s Travis Pastrana grew up as a Suzuki support rider and managed to win five Loretta Lynn’s titles aboard yellow bikes, the last of which came in 1999—the same year he won the X Games for the very first time. Pastrana would also win the AMA’s Nicky Hayden Horizon Award that year, and then win the 2000 AMA 125 Pro Motocross Championship as a member of what Suzuki calls the RM Army.

All told, Suzuki has won 150 titles here at Loretta Lynn’s. Their prestigious youth and amateur alumni include California’s Buddy Antunez, Ohio’s Greg Rand, Texas riders Jeff Dement and Charley Bogard, and Georgia’s Ezra Lusk, Florida’s Davi Millspaps, Pennsylvania’s Branden Jesseman and Broc Hepler, and Colorado’s Eli Tomac. Suzuki can also count one title from the GOAT: Ricky Carmichael, who holds the all-time record of 150 outdoor national and supercross wins, returned to Loretta Lynn’s after his professional career to win the Junior 25+ class in 2012. All ten of Ricky’s other Loretta Lynn’s titles came as a member of Kawasaki Team Green.