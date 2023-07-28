Racerhead #30

Also making a return next week is the old Radio Fox Show, only now it's in the capable hands of Vurbmoto's merry band of moto media men. The first show will air/stream Monday night, and it will be hosted by Weege, Kevin Kelley, Wes Williams, Chase Stallo, and more. If you've never heard of Radio Fox that's understandable, as it came along one evening in the early nineties and was only played over the loudspeakers here at the ranch. Fox Racing was looking for an interesting new way to announce their initial sponsorship of the race and the Fox brothers and I came up with the idea of a talk show in the old announcer's tower where we would talk to some of the up-and-comers (Robbie Reynard, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, etc.) and also use our phone books (remember those?) to call current pros and then put them on speaker phone and then over the PA system so everyone could listen (if anyone was actually listening). That's how we talked to people like Jeremy McGrath, Doug Henry, and infamously and accidentally woke Greg Albertyn's mom up at 4 in the morning in South Africa. And when Yamaha sent Jeff Emig to show off the new YZs—the ones that they have patterned their 50th Anniversary Editions from—we invited him to join the Radio Fox lineup as weatherman. Every report was something to the effect of, "Feels hot there."

And of course, it will be hot, as this is central Tennessee, at the end of July and early August, also it's almost always a scorcher, though this year may be particularly hot. If you're unlucky enough to be in one of the areas of the country that are absolutely baking right now, you know how it feels here. The competitors who made the final 42 in each of the 36 classes are in for a long, hot week of motos (three per class) before we start crowing champions next Friday. Here's wishing all of the championship finalists good luck and safe racing,

If you want to take a stroll down memory lane—or maybe just go down a rabbit hole of results and stories about amateur and minicycle motocross—check out the Loretta Lynn's Vault, which has every result from every class from every year, going back 1982. You can also check out this year's event program below.