42.83-Acre Motocross Compound For Sale In Parma, Idaho

Check out this 42.83 acre Motocross Compound estate! Located in Parma, Idaho, the wrought iron gates lead you to the beautiful custom stucco home with vast views. The home is filled with natural light from oversized windows, and the grand fireplace makes the great room feel extra cozy. Step out on the back patio and enjoy the stunning built-in hot tub with water feature, gas fire pit, pool, custom outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, and pool house. The property features a well-equipped CrossFit gym, indoor basketball court, go-kart track, and karts. Don't forget the two watered motocross tracks and a BMX track. The large pond features a wakeboard pulley, wakeboard jumps, BMX ramp, jet ski, 50 ft rope swing, sand volleyball area, and Tiki Hut. The large shop is perfect for storing all your extra toys and equipment. The immaculately landscaped yard has two professionally designed golf greens and six tee boxes. There is also a pasture area for your horses or cattle. All 42.83 acres have water rights. Make this Idaho oasis yours! Check out the slideshow, 3D tour and highlight action video here.