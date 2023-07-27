Honda HRC and team manager Lars Lindstrom graciously (and shockingly!) allowed our test guru Kris Keefer and motocross journalist to Steve Matthes hop about three Factory Hondas at Washougal MX Park on Sunday to see what they feel like. Keefer and Matthes both got 15 minutes each on the bikes Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton and Hunter Lawrence raced at the National the day before. Afterwards, the duo broke down what they felt from each bike and also clue us in on why we may be seeing the type of racing we're seeing on the track during the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Season.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Hosts: Kris Keefer and Steve Matthes

Imagery: Todd Gutierrez