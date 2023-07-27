On Track School’s Scholarship Race Comes to Loretta Lynn's

The following press release is from On Track School:

Community Support for Education Through Racing

With the support of the AMA and MX Sports, the 1st-10th place winners from ten classes can earn funds toward educational expenses including tuition for any private K-12 school, vocational, or college tuition. Funds from generous donations within our industry are transferred into individual 529 education plans.

1st Place = $350

2nd Place = $300

3rd Place = $250

4th Place = $200

5th Place = 150

6th Place = $100

7th Place =$100

8th Place = $100

9th Place = $100

10 Place = $100

Scholarship Race Classes:

Micro 2 (4-6) Limited, Micro 3 (7-8), 65cc 7-9, 85cc 10-12 mod, Girls, Schoolboy 1, Schoolboy 2, College, 250 B Mod, 450 B Mod

To learn more about how you can earn educational scholarship dollars come visit the On Track School booth at Loretta Lynn’s or visit www.scholarshiprace.com.

We would like to thank our sponsors who helped make this event possible and look forward to earning more community support for our student athletes.