Main image by Mitch Kendra

Preston Boespflug made his pro debut at Washougal Motocross Park, less than half an hour from where he grew up in Battle Ground, Washington. The PNW native has spent a majority of his time in California the last few years training and making a name for himself as an amateur motocross racer. The 18-year-old rider and his mechanic of about five years, Ty Davis, were excited to be on the starting line for together for their home AMA Pro Motocross Championship race. Media day on Friday for interviews and meeting fans on Saturday—it was a full weekend for the KTM Orange Brigade rider.

On Saturday, Boespflug qualified first in both 250 Class B group sessions in the morning, being one of the first riders to touch the fresh track. His fast lap from the first qualifying session earned him 20th overall in the 250 Class qualifying. The #506 went 17-21, giving him 20th overall on the day. Despite not having huge expectations weighing on him in his pro debut, his goal was to be inside the top 20 and score points, which he did, noting the day as a success.

Next week, the KTM-mounted rider will compete in the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport classes as #93 at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

I caught up with Boespflug on Friday during press day to get his pre-race thoughts and then grabbed him again on Saturday after the races to see how it went.

Pre-Race Interview

Racer X Online: Preston, first pro race, home race. Talk us through growing up close to here, racing here as an amateur and now racing it as a pro.

Preston Boespflug: Yeah, it's super special to be able to make my pro debut here at home. You know, I've grown up 25 minutes from here, so I've got a lot of laps around this track and it's special that my family is here. And it's just really cool to be able to do it at home here.

And your mechanic as well is from here I believe, right? Being like his home race too. You guys have worked together for a couple of years now.

Yeah, me and my mechanic, Ty Davis. We've been together for about five years now. He's been my mechanic for a long time, four or five years and it's cool. He's from here and so he's got a lot of family here, a lot of friends and we both got a lot of supporters this weekend, so it's special to do it at home.

Racing here as an amateur versus pro. I'm sure the track prep is different. But expectation wise for the track, it’s got shadows sometimes. A little one-lined. What are you expecting?

Honestly, I'm not sure what to expect. This is my first pro race, and so I'm not sure what to expect just going out there to have fun. And I've done, like I said, I've done a lot of laps here, so I'm familiar with the track. It's just, I'm not sure with all the pro guys out there really what to expect. So, I'm here to experience it and learn from it every year.