Loretta Lynn’s Food Drive Provides Support for Food Pantry of Waverly

The following press release is from MX Sports:

Loretta Lynn’s Food Drive to Provide Much-Needed Provisions for Joseph’s Storehouse Food Pantry of Waverly

All Non-Perishable Items Will Be Accepted at Event Registration

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — MX Sports has announced the launch of the Loretta Lynn’s Food Drive, an initiative that will collect much-needed provisions for locals in need through Joseph’s Storehouse Food Pantry of Waverly. The philanthropic effort will coincide with the start of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by AMSOIL, encouraging participants and their families to donate non-perishable food items during registration for this year’s event.

“With a legacy of more than 40 years surrounding this legendary event we’re incredibly fortunate to be embraced as members of the community within the towns of Hurricane Mills and Waverly, and Humphrey’s County as a whole,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports. “As a result, we believe it is our responsibility to do our part as an extension of the community and give back to those who are not as fortunate. In a matter of days, thousands of members of our amateur motocross brethren will descend on Loretta Lynn’s Ranch for a week of fun and excitement at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. If they were to all bring just one non-perishable item to donate, the amount of resources we would be able to provide Joseph’s Storehouse would be incredibly significant in their ongoing effort to help those in need.”