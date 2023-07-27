A little over a month ago, Jeffrey Herlings suffered a fractured C5 vertebrae in his neck at the MXGP of Germany after a crash while leading moto one. That left him to pull out of the second moto to undergo tests. Now, KTM has confirmed the #84 will return to action for this weekend's round 14 MXGP of Finland. Despite competing in only nine of the first 13 rounds, Herlings is tied with Romain Febvre for the most overall wins this season at four apiece. Herlings has six moto wins to his name in 2023. He currently sits seventh in the MXGP standings, and indicates that instead of rushing back to try to salvage points, he decided to take the proper amount of time to heal up before returning to racing. But, while saying that, this is still a pretty quick bit of healing time for a neck injury!

The following press release is from KTM:

Herlings back in the game and anticipating MXGP of Finland return this weekend

The record-holder for most Grand Prix wins in the entire history of the FIM Motocross World Championship, Jeffrey Herlings, will ride his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 SX-F this weekend at Vantaa in Finland for round fourteen of the 2023 MXGP season.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has recovered sufficiently from the fractured neck vertebra he sustained as a result of a crash while leading round nine of nineteen in Germany. The winner of four Grands Prix this season (still the joint-highest total in 2023) missed rounds in Indonesia, Czech Republic and Belgium while he convalesced from the injury but received the all-clear from doctors this week to begin riding and will now attempt MXGP’s first visit to Vantaa this century.