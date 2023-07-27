Between the Motos: James Peterson

One of the coolest stories of the summer is that of Wildcat Race Team, which was started by Lorenzo Locurcio and consists of Locurcio (now injured) and Jose Butron. Like any privateer team, money is always in short supply, and some non-traditional title sponsors have stepped in at different rounds to help out. First it was PulpMX, then it was the Salt Lake City-based punk rock band, Racist Kramer, at Washougal. You might find the name offensive, and that’s okay, but please know the meaning behind it might not be what you think, as Racist Kramer bassist James Peterson explains at then end of the following interview. Peterson also told us about his love of moto, how the decision to sponsor the team came about, and possible future plans for staying involved in the sport.

How’d you end up sponsoring Wildcat racing?

Peterson: I heard about it initially by listening to PulpMX. Steve [Matthes] was talking about how these guys didn’t have a title sponsor, and we were luckily in a position where we had a little extra money. I’ve always been a big moto fan, and it seemed like the right move.

As in, it seemed like something fun? Or you wanted to help the team out?

Both. There are different facets as to why we wanted to do it. Obviously we want to increase our exposure. I don’t know how true this is, but there’s a rumor that’s been going around that there are 60,000 new audio files uploaded to Spotify every single day. Sure, it’s easier to get your music in front of people than it was twenty or thirty years ago, but there’s also a lot more music out there. Finding a new audience, I think, is probably on the same level of difficulty as it’s always been, so that was part of it for us. The chance to help a race team that needed a few extra bucks was great too. We didn’t give them a lot of money, we’re not a huge band, but we figured it’ll at least put gas in the truck for a few rounds.