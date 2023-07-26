Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Jul 31
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: My Loretta's Story - Part 3

July 26, 2023 2:30pm | by: &

With the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship right around the corner, it's nearly time to see the sports' top amateurs square off for the biggest race of the year. Just about every rider on the AMA Pro Motocross circuit is a Loretta Lynn's graduate and each of them have their own unique story to share from the Ranch. We asked Jerry Robin, Seth Hammaker, Ryder DiFrancesco, Carson Brown, Preston Boespflug, Jo Shimoda, and Lorenzo Locurcio to recount some of their favorite memories and tell us what makes Loretta's so special.

Video: Kellen Brauer
Edit: Donnie Southers

If you missed our first episode with Sexton, Vohland, Plessinger, Swoll, and Braswell, check it out here.

Or if you missed our second episode with Deegan, Cooper, Kitchen, Marchbanks, Bennick, Nicoletti, Kilroy, Hawkins, Harlan, and Brown, check it out here.

About Scott

SCOTT SPORTS, Inc., established in 1958 and located in Sun Valley, Idaho, is a leading international manufacturer of premium bike accessories/equipment, running shoes, motosport and wintersport products.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
September 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now