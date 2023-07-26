2 | Justin Cooper | 3-2

I interviewed Justin after the race and I was not sure how to approach it because guys like him are not going to be stoked to give up the moto win late. But then again, sometimes you just have to sit there and admit that a rider had a better day than you. Justin chose the latter and basically said, yeah, it sucked, but Deegan was on it. He was powerless to stop Haiden’s charge in that second moto and Deegan dropped him quickly. Still, second overall and some points made up on Lawrence is a good day.

3 | Hunter Lawrence | 2-4

I thought that tip over from Hunter in the second moto was all she wrote. He was doing his usual thing in charging up, but I don’t believe he’s been practicing much, and it was hot, and crashes usually take a lot out of you. So, he was unable to get Kitch after the fall and settled in for fourth in the moto and third overall, which is an “off” day for him. He’s the best guy in this class but man, those starts are a little worrisome right? They’re not bad but if the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha guys keep doing what they do when the gate drops, Hunter’s going to have some serious work ahead of him in these last six motos.

4 | RJ Hampshire | 4-5

RJ was RJ in Washougal. I didn’t talk to him but Weege says RJ has been battling some stomach issues that he needs to sort out. He didn’t get great starts, he did crash, and he also went balls out in both motos to get into the top five.

5 | Levi Kitchen | 8-3

Better starts for “Kitch” last week and this week which took his average first lap position from an 8.3 to a 6.3 which helps. Levi is very start dependent but as he pointed out on the PulpMX Show Monday night, isn’t everyone outside of Hunter Lawence? Fair point, Kitch. Anyway, eight laps into the first moto he heard some grinding noises in his transmission and lost a bunch of spots. The team did a motor swap and he stood on the podium at his hometown race in moto two, which had to be awesome right?

[Editor's Note: I can't believe Matthes is trying to make "Kitch" a thing. -- Weege]