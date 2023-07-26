Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
MXGP of
Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Jul 31
Mailroom: What's on Your Mind?

July 26, 2023 10:00am
Mailroom: What's on Your Mind?

Have a burning question about motocross, supercross, off-road or dirt bikes that you'd like our staff to answer? Notice something interesting or funny that you think our readers would be interested in?

If you have something to ask or say, just let us know at letters@racerxonline.com. Your letter may run in the next issue of Racer X, and if it's the best of the bunch, you'll win our Letter of the Month prize.

Here are some tips to getting your letters in print and possibly winning something cool:

  1. Keep them short. We can't run letters that are five and six paragraphs long (or longer)
  2. Re-read them before submitting
  3. Include your full name, and your city and state (and country if outside the USA)
  4. Include photos when relevant

Write us now!

