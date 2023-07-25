Results Archive
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Jul 31
Articles
Full Schedule

Save of the Day: Washougal

July 25, 2023 4:45pm | by:

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Washougal National, Jett Lawrence had this moment coming down the step down in the back where he landed in the braking bumps and immediately had a good little kick. He pulled his Honda straight back underneath him and kept it rolling but it certainly could have been worse.

Video courtesy of Tom Journet.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
September 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now