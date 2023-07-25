Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Washougal National, Jett Lawrence had this moment coming down the step down in the back where he landed in the braking bumps and immediately had a good little kick. He pulled his Honda straight back underneath him and kept it rolling but it certainly could have been worse.

Video courtesy of Tom Journet.

