“I have already committed to doing something the weekend of Budds Creek,” said McElrath. “I would like to at least do Unadilla, and Ironman, I like that track and it's somewhat close, so it kind of changes by the week. And we have to figure out some supercross stuff and what the SMX tracks are going to be like, we are kind of living week to week right now.”

McElrath was okay with stock suspension at Millville, but Washougal was rougher than he expected. “So, I have some work to do on the bike, which I guess it's time right? I still love the bike; I just need a little bit of extra help with the suspension. I am happy with my effort today, it was really physical out there for me with the drop offs and the hills and the bumps. I was really having to work hard to ride at 80 percent. So, I am disappointed in that, but I was pushing in both motos, I finished both motos, and scored some points both motos. Not a lot I can really complain about.”

McElrath was happy when we told him several other riders thought Washougal was rougher than usual, and it wasn’t just him and his suspension.

“That makes me feel better because I literally was like, “Dude, this sucks.” Both motos I came from behind and really had to make quite a few passes, which I was kind of happy with. I wasn’t really able to push super hard, but some of those passes it was the quick spurts of intensity. And I was able to do it, but I was like, “Dude, I can’t do that all of the way around the track.” So, it was definitely rough, and it was definitely tricky.”

On Friday at Washougal, we found Colt Nichols on his borrowed Kawasaki KX450SR (Special Racer) edition machine. He literally borrowed Donn Maeda’s SwapMoto Live test bike, rode it for two days and then raced Washougal. Then he went 10-10 for tenth overall, netting 22 huge points!