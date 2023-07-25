You’ve now moved yourself in to third place in the championship, so considering you were out at Mount Morris and the other race, you’ve got to feel pretty good about that, considering the motos you’ve missed.

Yeah, what happened there is kind of over with and we’re in the position we’re in now. We’re going to bring it down to the wire and see what we can do.

Cooper, with the 3-2 you made up a couple of points on Hunter. Obviously, you would have liked to have made up more, but how satisfying is it to be this consistently strong at this stage of the season with now three rounds going?

To be honest, it’s pretty normal for me. In 2021 I didn't miss the podium overall. So, I just kind of feel like it’s expected for me at this point. I’ve always been consistent. Trying to get a little bit more loose and hang it out some more. Tried that today, just came up short.

Justin, you’re riding great. It seems like there’s always a little something kind of getting in the way of you and that overall. Do you take comfort in how well you’re riding, or are you just frustrated at not being able to get your hands on that overall?

It’s frustrating, for sure. I’m probably up to five seconds now. I’m getting good points. There’s been better guys than me each time. There’s nothing I can really do about that. I’m trying my best. I felt like today I had a good shot at it, but I think Haiden with a 1-2 would have got me. I was pretty smoked at the end. I didn’t get enough food in me today. That definitely showed at the end there. I had nothing to give.

Hunter, other than the weekends that you had your mechanical and a first-turn crash, this is the first race that you haven’t been on top of the podium. Tell us about your day. Did you go into a little bit of a salvage mode in that second moto, or were you still pushing as hard as you could?

Hunter Lawrence: Yeah, tough day for sure. Second moto I was in a good enough spot to do the job. Just pushed the front in a pretty tricky section of little bumps and little stuff that you can’t see much. Pushed the front and then put a charge on to get back to the boys. When I got back, I just was so tired. So, I just did what I could. All things considering the two DNF’s, not a terrible day for a bad day. But all good. On to the next three.