Been a slow grind toward the front for Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson, who missed significant time with broken vertebrae before finally returning to action at RedBud. Since then we’ve seen him have to manage the energy use in each race, especially the second motos, but at Washougal he was finally good enough to log two solid motos. The reward? A podium finish, his first time on the box since the Houston supercross back in February!

Pitted against the likes of Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton, a win seems far away for Anderson, but he’s measuring his progression and hopes to keep getting closer. He had some fun and interesting things to say in the post-race press conference.

Jason, third place, up on the podium again. Congratulations. Obviously, we saw what happened on the track but tell us how your parenting is going. Are you getting any better at changing diapers or anything, or how is it going?

Jason Anderson: [Laughs] Thankfully my wife is doing most of it, the diaper changing, but when I get home from the track I’ll get a couple in here and there. But other than that, it’s been fun. It’s been definitely more fun than trying to come back and race these last four rounds because I haven’t had much time on the bike. Just being tired. Just being able to work my way into it has been tough. Today I was able to get two motos and they were decent. They weren’t the greatest. I feel like I have some speed, but for me, I’m just managing my motos. I feel like where I start, I can maybe make a few passes and then just go from there. I still feel like I have speed, but I just need a little bit more of that race fitness to be able to maybe hook on and be closer to these guys towards the end of the motos. I think we have a little bit of a break and for me I think it’s more time to try and get some work done instead of enjoy it.