Comebacks are underway in the FIM Motocross World Championship, as Frenchman Romain Febvre now has a four-race win streak on his Kawasaki KX450. He even overcame a horrible start in the second moto on the brutal sand of Lommel to keep it going. Febvre won the first moto, then overcame that bad start to rally all the way to second and hold the overall. The bad news for Febvre is Red Bull GasGas rider Jorge Prado continues to master the consistency game, and he took second overall with a 3-1. Prado still leads the MXGP standings by nearly 100 points.

In MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha's Jago Geerts missed time this year with a broken wrist, but now he's on fire and has closed all the way to within 13 points of series leader Andrea Adamo, who had a rough day in the sand. Adamo crashed twice in moto two and ended up lapped by Geerts. That was still better than contenders like Kay De Wolf and Thibault Benistant, who both had tough weekends and lost a ton of points.

Here's the wrap up, courtesy of the MXGP organizer.

The following is a press release from Infront Moto Racing.

LOMMEL (Flanders) 23 July 2023 – The thirteenth round of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship that took place in the mythical sands of Lommel held all its promises. The Monster Energy MXGP of Flanders witnessed incredible racings throughout the weekend and the new layout gave another huge challenge to the riders.

In MXGP it was Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre who kept his winning streak going, extending it to four. It was again in front of MXGP Red Plate Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who finished second overall with a race win while Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff who got back on the podium and confirmed his recent form.

In MX2, it was once again Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts who won a perfect Grand Prix with 60 points out of 60 in front of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen, who is back on the podium after Sumbawa while Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder continues to perform to very high standards.

The passionate Belgians fans showed up in large number during the weekend and showed amazing support to their heroes. The track of Lommel proved again that it is a special place for all motocross fans as the show delivered by the riders was simply incredible.

MXGP

In Race 1, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer took the FOX Holeshot but it was Glenn Coldenhoff who took the lead in front of Romain Febvre and Seewer. Coldenhoff was looking very good although Febvre started to close in on him. Maybe under pressure, Coldenhoff made a slight mistake on lap 4 of 16 and missed a rut on a turn leaving the door open for Febvre who took the inside and the lead with it. Febvre was the quickest on track and it showed as he pulled away quickly to lead the race until the checkered flag and win the race with a 15 seconds’ cushion.