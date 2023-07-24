I saw the 2:15 lap time pop up on the board. It wasn’t like Justin slowed down. You just went after it. You popped 1.9-second quicker lap time than anybody did all day in the 250 class. You were actually the quickest lap time by anybody in a race in the motos. So where did that come from?

Yeah, when I was catching the guys I knew I had a good pace. I was like, 'Shoot, I have the speed. Might as well try to break these guys right now.' So, I just sent it hard. Got to the lead and laid down those fast times.

Haiden, yourself, are you going to be called down to Loretta Lynn’s or anything for the next couple weeks or what’s your plans?

I don't know exactly what they want me to do, but just get back to work. It’s close now. The nerves are running, so we got to go.

Last week Hunter [Lawrence] made a statement with the 1-2 overall win. Came close to doing a 1-1. You’ve got the first 1-1 of the season. Do you feel like your statement might have been just a little bit louder?

I mean, yeah. Going 1-1, you’ve got to overcome pressure. I was able to do that and ride smooth the whole race, and that’s a big key to win. Definitely going 1-1 was good.

Haiden, going 1-1, I was kind of expecting you to ghost ride it off the finish line there. Were you thinking about that at all?

[Laughs] No, I’m saving that one for supercross. We got to manifest on that one and wait until we get a supercross win. Hopefully that comes soon in the supercross season. When it comes time, we’ll decide that in supercross.

Haiden, you ran a 2:15 with two laps to go. The pace was kind 2:18, 2:19 at that point in the race. What was going on there?

Yeah, I got that kid energy. Two 35’s and you spend some time recovering now, so two 35’s are easy to me now. So at the end of that 35 I was like, 'I got energy, why not? Let’s lay down some heaters.' We did that. Just really trying to show that I can lay down those fast laps.

Do you feel you were actually saving something at one point? Were you not quite at the limit and then you realized you had more to give? Is that how it turned out?

Yeah, on the start, Hunter was right behind me. He was about fifth. He was right there with me. So I was like, 'I got to get going.' It took a little bit laps, just finding lines. Then about halfway is when I really set off. Just tried to prove my point and lay down those fast laps.