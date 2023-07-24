Jett, are we manufacturing something in the competitive gap, or has the competitive gap narrowed just a little bit and have the last few victories been maybe a little less easy than some of the ones before them?

Lawrence: Yeah, obviously since Chase being back, it obviously makes it a lot harder than normal just because Chase has that never-give-up. He’s always going to give it 100%. So it makes it exciting. I like it because it makes me a better rider, makes sure I stay focused instead of just going out there and kind of shutting off before and doing whatever, where it could kind of create more of a bigger mistake. Where with Chase being there, it just makes sure I get my start good, make sure I hit my marks, make sure I hit my laps. So for me, it ends up making me a better rider mentally and physically. It’s definitely a lot tougher these last ones because Chase has been there the second motos, so I’m looking forward to these last ones.

I know every week is a little bit different, but there have been circumstances towards the end of each race where you haven’t had to just have someone chase you across the line. Are you managing that gap? How much do you have left in your tank at the end of a given week?

Lawrence: It kind of just all sets on the situation. If we’re going down to the line, if I feel comfortable on the track, I feel I can go fast, I’ll go faster and push. But if not and Chase is going faster, or whoever it is at that point, the perfect season would be lovely but at the end of the day, the perfect season you would still get the championship. I would rather focus on the championship than push over my head and end up injuring myself and then no championship. So, I’m just focused on my championship. If a win is there, a win is there. If not, and if Chase or whoever else is going just faster that weekend, I’m going to try my best to hold them off and try and last as long as I can. If not, if he’s better that day, then have it. I’m not going to be silly about it. Not going to risk my chance of crashing and making a silly mistake.

Chase, an almost perfect season from one standpoint. Everything has been a podium. I think everything but one has been a second-place finish. Does that put a little salve on the wound of running second to your teammate?

Sexton: I don't think it really matters that he’s my teammate. It sucks losing to the same guy every weekend. Like he said, it makes us both better. I want to beat him. He wants to beat me. Jason is obviously getting better, so it’s going to be a fun last three races. But I don't want to lose to anybody. It doesn’t really matter who it is. Last year I feel like I lost ten motos straight to Eli and started to get better towards the end. My mindset always stays the same. I want to win. I feel like this is just making me better. Obviously, it’s been frustrating and tough, but I feel like our riding is getting better and better, and even compared to last year. Everyone likes to compare last year and this year, but I do feel like the speed is even higher. Every year the speed continues to grow, and with Jett coming in, I feel like last year I had a little bit more speed than Eli, and now I have a new kind of guy I have to chase down. I think it’s just an evolution of the sport and something that I enjoy and can take that challenge on.

Chase, tough way to lose with crashing like that, but other than that, that was probably the hardest challenge you posed to Jett. So, do you leave here frustrated about that or do you leave here feeling good about how you rode today?

Sexton: Yeah, a little bit of both. It’s obviously a bummer to go down and plus when you stall it, I just feel like an idiot, to be honest. I was kind of just trying to close the gap. I feel like I was kind of riding there, and I wasn’t charging super hard but I was starting to pick up the pace a little bit and trying to get closer to him. It was going to be hard to pass no matter what. I was just kind of trying to put some pressure on and see if I could pick my way around the track. I had some different lines where I possibly could have made the pass, but it would have been a full send kind of move. So, I was just trying to get close. It was better riding. This was one of the closest races I’ve had, speed-wise. I feel like my speed has always been good. We’ll just keep plugging away. Like I said, I enjoy new challenges. It’s never-ending, so we’ll try and overcome this one and move on to SMX.

I was going to ask you guys about that second moto battle. Jett, you saw him back there. I don't think there was a safety gap, right? Was that pretty close? Were you on the edge or pushing really hard at that point? Were you guys really pushing each other at that point most of that second moto?

Lawrence: Yes and no. It kind of was just whatever the track would give you. I didn’t have as good a flow that second one as I did in the first one. The first one I had a lot of good lines and I felt my balance was on. Then I slipped out. I was kind of struggling a little bit trying to keep that rear wheel under me. A few times I spun out a little bit. It was kind of just focusing on this rolling, but it was close. I could definitely tell you that. Just that gap gets close where if you make a mistake it can lead to him getting close enough for a pass. So, it definitely puts a little more pressure on you just to make sure you hit your marks and that stuff, but I like that. It’s fun for me. I’d rather know about him being there than him just coming out of nowhere and surprising and make a pass. I feel like that’s always the worst when you’re like, “What? Where did he come from?” That one I’d rather him be right there, knowing he’s there, so then it just makes you focus up a lot more. I like that. It was kind of similar last weekend. Last weekend he was running that bit faster pace and I didn’t want him to kind of have a surprise attack on me, so I just used those few laps where he could just catch up a bit and I could recover. Then when I know he’s there, then we can go to war. But this one was like going to war. It was a tough one. The track was at the end of the day, it’s the roughest. It doesn’t have much traction at all. So it was challenging but fun.