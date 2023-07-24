The gate malfunctioned in the second 450 moto. What’s it like when this happens, in terms of nerves? What strategies do you use to try to keep your head in the game, especially if you holeshot the first gate drop?

It’s not so much a nerves thing as it is a fire drill. Extra fuel and extra goggles are not always readily available, especially if you used the extra fuel after the hot lap. At Washougal, it is not as big of an issue because fuel use is on the low end, but at a track like Southwick, it would be a serious concern. Modern four-stroke tanks are very small and a 35-minute moto under heavy load pushes the limit of that tank capacity. Had that been Southwick, you would have seen mechanics in full panic mode trying to locate more fuel.

As for the riders, the main thing is just trying to reset. Getting your heart rate down, back to a fully recovered mode is essential. It’s a bit chaotic in those red flag moments so riders have to breathe deeply and block out all of the noise.

Haiden Deegan was back to hauling ass this weekend after having two off-weekends in a row. He even set the fastest 250 lap on lap 13 of sixteen in the second moto! Is there something about the track at Washougal that you think suited his style, or is this bounce back purely mental?

I think he just got back to doing his thing. Winning RedBud and then absorbing the red plate a week later is a lot to process for a 17-year-old. I believe the adversity took some pressure off his back and let him worry about simply going fast again. This is a kid who seems to love the spotlight. As James Stewart mentioned in the broadcast, when Deegan is again in that red plate position, he will handle it more effectively. The moment won’t feel so big, the lights not as bright. He is the real deal.

Hunter Lawrence’s points lead was reduced to just three over Deegan. How much extra stress does this put on the HRC Honda team in the remaining three rounds?

I would say it’s more a reason for focus and a sense of urgency. Leaving High Point, things were coming easily. Hunter was on a roll, Justin Cooper missed the race, and the points lead ballooned. Things have gotten tougher ever since. Championships don’t come easily in most cases. They are hard to win for a reason. If Hunter does become champ, he will have earned it. He will have overcome injury adversity, mechanical DNF adversity, and simple mistakes like Washougal’s second moto, too.

Austin Forkner had a pretty nasty crash on the start of the first 250 moto in just his second race back after coming back from a knee injury sustained at A1, where he also crashed on the start. How hard is it to hammer down on the starts when you’re getting wrapped up in these things? Do you think this will make him tentative on the starts in the motos to come?

There’s simply no way to succeed if you consistently start poorly (unless you’re Mike LaRocco). Crashing on the start is no fun but if you’re not trying for a holeshot, you’ve already lost. He’s an elite 250 racer, period. Crashes happen and you just have to hope you can get up and keep going afterward. He did show some serious grit this weekend, though. Stuff like that will earn my respect every time. Many would have quit in that scenario. He did not.