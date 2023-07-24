The eighth round of AMA Pro Motocross went off over the weekend at Washougal MX Park, and boy oh boy, was it an exciting day! Former pro Jason Thomas, who was there reporting for NBC Sports/Peacock, adds some thoughts for us in this week’s Breakdown.
Washougal is a unique track with unique challenges in the form of slick dirt and shadows cast by the towering fir trees on the premises. But in addition, some riders were commenting that the track was different than normal this year. In what ways did you notice that the track differed, and how did that affect the racing?
The only real change I could see was sand added to one straightaway. Otherwise, it was business as usual. Washougal undergoes a drastic change from the morning to the afternoon. The tacky dirt disappears in lieu of hard-packed moon dirt. Sections that were easily seen become shadowed by the rising sun and tree canopy. It goes from a track that is very enjoyable to one everyone is leery of. It’s not a track that rewards risk taking or aggression. Everyone has to tone down their exuberance, smooth out, and watch the lap times drop as a result.
There were some reports that some 250 guys were cutting a corner in the track somewhere in one of the sections on top of the hill. When you’re in a race and you see guys taking “creative” lines like this, do you feel like you have to do it too? What’s the pro/con payoff in this situation?
I did hear about this and saw other riders and teams complaining, too. It’s a tough situation because if the authorities don’t act, you simply lose time every lap. If you do follow the herd and they indeed do take action, being penalized is not ideal. I don’t know that there is a right answer here. It’s likely shades of grey on how egregious the line-stepping is.
By the time Chase Sexton got around Dylan Ferrandis in the first moto, Jett Lawrence was already seven or eight seconds ahead. In this situation is it best for Sexton to try to hammer down and catch Jett and see his lines, or is he better off hanging back and saving his energy for a strong assault in moto two?
I believe that an initial effort is warranted to see if you can significantly cut into the lead. If, after a few laps, that isn’t happening, then I believe going into a preservation mode is the prudent move. There’s not a lot of upside in overheating and expending too much energy in a fruitless endeavor. That’s where being a veteran and assessing the situation pays off. If he started to gain time, a la Spring Creek, then it’s worth the effort. If not, save it for the next moto.
If Sexton didn’t go down in that second moto, you think he passes Jett? After the race Sexton said he had a couple places in mind, but that he would have had to go full send to even make an attempt.
I simply don’t know where he would make a pass. Jett didn’t have any glaring weakness to exploit. To pull it off, he would need a mistake or would have had to get very aggressive with his teammate. I don’t think either of those were likely scenarios. With the heroic efforts it took to pass throughout the day, it’s hard to imagine that passing the runaway points leader within a three-lap span was likely.
There were a bunch of two-strokes in the 450 class this year, thanks to the lure of a big payday in the two-stroke challenge. We know two-strokes are at a massive disadvantage, especially on the start and obstacles like Horsepower Hill, but is there anywhere at Washougal where they might hold a slight advantage?
The only sections that an argument could be made would be the tightest sections of the track. The 250 two-strokes are a bit more maneuverable than the 450’s so they could possibly get in and out of tight corners with more ease. The counter-argument there, though, is the lack of traction. Getting out of those corners would require accelerating and the four-strokes have a huge advantage in that aspect. Simply put, racing a 250 two-stroke against a 450 four-strokes is a losing proposition. Two-strokes are great and absolutely have a place in the motocross world, but it’s not a fair fight.
The gate malfunctioned in the second 450 moto. What’s it like when this happens, in terms of nerves? What strategies do you use to try to keep your head in the game, especially if you holeshot the first gate drop?
It’s not so much a nerves thing as it is a fire drill. Extra fuel and extra goggles are not always readily available, especially if you used the extra fuel after the hot lap. At Washougal, it is not as big of an issue because fuel use is on the low end, but at a track like Southwick, it would be a serious concern. Modern four-stroke tanks are very small and a 35-minute moto under heavy load pushes the limit of that tank capacity. Had that been Southwick, you would have seen mechanics in full panic mode trying to locate more fuel.
As for the riders, the main thing is just trying to reset. Getting your heart rate down, back to a fully recovered mode is essential. It’s a bit chaotic in those red flag moments so riders have to breathe deeply and block out all of the noise.
Haiden Deegan was back to hauling ass this weekend after having two off-weekends in a row. He even set the fastest 250 lap on lap 13 of sixteen in the second moto! Is there something about the track at Washougal that you think suited his style, or is this bounce back purely mental?
I think he just got back to doing his thing. Winning RedBud and then absorbing the red plate a week later is a lot to process for a 17-year-old. I believe the adversity took some pressure off his back and let him worry about simply going fast again. This is a kid who seems to love the spotlight. As James Stewart mentioned in the broadcast, when Deegan is again in that red plate position, he will handle it more effectively. The moment won’t feel so big, the lights not as bright. He is the real deal.
Hunter Lawrence’s points lead was reduced to just three over Deegan. How much extra stress does this put on the HRC Honda team in the remaining three rounds?
I would say it’s more a reason for focus and a sense of urgency. Leaving High Point, things were coming easily. Hunter was on a roll, Justin Cooper missed the race, and the points lead ballooned. Things have gotten tougher ever since. Championships don’t come easily in most cases. They are hard to win for a reason. If Hunter does become champ, he will have earned it. He will have overcome injury adversity, mechanical DNF adversity, and simple mistakes like Washougal’s second moto, too.
Austin Forkner had a pretty nasty crash on the start of the first 250 moto in just his second race back after coming back from a knee injury sustained at A1, where he also crashed on the start. How hard is it to hammer down on the starts when you’re getting wrapped up in these things? Do you think this will make him tentative on the starts in the motos to come?
There’s simply no way to succeed if you consistently start poorly (unless you’re Mike LaRocco). Crashing on the start is no fun but if you’re not trying for a holeshot, you’ve already lost. He’s an elite 250 racer, period. Crashes happen and you just have to hope you can get up and keep going afterward. He did show some serious grit this weekend, though. Stuff like that will earn my respect every time. Many would have quit in that scenario. He did not.