Race Day Feed: Washougal

Race Day Feed Washougal

July 22, 2023 10:00am

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Washougal Motocross Park in Washougal, Washington. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Today, the eighth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place at Washougal Motocross Park in Washougal, Washington. The Washougal National will be the final part of the first stretch of the championship, then two straight weekends off ahead of the Unadilla National will lead us into the final three races of the Pro Motocross season as the championship is flying by.

Weather today is expected to be in the high 70s to low 80s today with a lot of sun shining down on the facility.

In terms of the championship, the Lawrence brothers still remain in control. In the 250 Class, Hunter Lawrence regained the championship lead with a rather dominant weekend in Minnesota. He has a 13-point lead over Haiden Deegan as the #96 looks to keep his momentum rolling into this final race before the two-week break. Deegan, his #238 and his teammates bikes decked out in special 1993 livery as Yamaha celebrates 50 years of the YZ motorcycle, is once again at a brand-new track. Washington natives Levi Kitchen and debutant Preston Boespflug will be racing their first pro races at their home track. Kitchen missed this event last year due to a wrist injury and Boespflug is making his pro debut ahead of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch next week in Tennessee.

Riders are taking to the track shortly as qualifying is about to begin. For more information, read our full injury report and check out our First Look preview video from Friday's press day.

And to tune in from home, here is the broadcast schedule for today as we have the first motos airing live on NBC starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

