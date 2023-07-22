Two-Stroke Payday

For the first time in a very long time in AMA Pro Motocross history, someone is going to win a lot of money on a two-stroke. In a simple social media post, Moto Memes pledged $5000 to the highest finishing two-stroke in the 450 Class at Washougal. MotoSport Inc. promptly matched that number, and Jettson Donuts and KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas also threw in some money.

Who is racing? There isn't an official list of which riders are on two-strokes, so we'll just have to wait until tech inspection and practice to really know. But we know Carson Brown is in as a local favorite, and we hear two-stroke stalwarts like Gared Steinke, Matt Burkeen and Jared Lesher will be there. Kevin Moranz has hopped on a KTM two-stroke for the weekend. There will be more! Which two-stroke warrior is going to leave the Pacific Northwest flush with cash? -Hansel

Bellrod’s Back

Thanks to a torn Achilles tendon, we haven’t seen Justin Rodbell line up in quite a while. In fact, the HVAC-worker-turned-AMA-Pro-racer hasn’t seen action at all in 2023! Well, that all ends at Washougal, where Rodbell will line up on a two-stroke to see if he can score some big money in his 2023 debut. Can Rodbell make it happen at Washougal? -Hansel

Anderson’s Back?

Jason Anderson may have made his official return to the nationals a few weeks ago at RedBud—but let’s face it, he looked like a guy who, well, hadn’t been racing all summer. Things were different in Millville, however, where he motored by guys he couldn’t hang with just one week prior. Unfortunately he crashed early in the second moto, but his performance in moto one was eye popping. Is this a sign of what’s to come from Anderson in the remaining rounds? -Hansel