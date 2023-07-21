Racer X Films: 2023 Honda CRF450RWE Garage Build
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Eddie Laret
Photos: Spencer Owens
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
For our latest garage build, we picked the 2023 Honda CRF450RWE. At the highest end of the price range today we want to take this bike to the next level. Honda has a very good starting platform, but the chassis can be a little harsh and over-aggressive at times. The goal was to make the bike a little more forgiving in the choppy areas and calm down the cornering aspect to get more straight-line stability, but we didn’t want to lose Honda’s tried-and-true front-end steering feel.
Parts List:
Twisted Development
Vortex ECU, Remapped with Jamie’s Setting
Technical Touch
KYB Kit Fork and Shock
XTRIG
ROCS 22 Split Clamps, PDHS Bar Mount
Shock Therapy
Suspension Re-valve
Factory Connection
Linkage System
Pro Taper
Fuzion Race Team Bend (unlocked for flex), Fuzion Black Crossbar Pad, 1/3 Waffle Grips
Twin Air
Powerflow Kit with Filter, Replacement Oil Filter
Lightspeed Carbon
Skid Plate, Chain Block, Rear Caliper Guard
Motohose
Blue Hose Kit
Dunlop
MX34 Front (80/100-21)
MX34 Rear (120/90-19)
ZRT
Zero Resistance Throttle Tube (aluminum)
Works Connection
Elite Axle Block Kit (red), Front Brake Reservoir Cap (red), Rear Brake Reservoir Cap (red), Clutch Reservoir Cap (red), Pro Launch Start Device
Racetech Titanium
Various Titanium Hardware, Body Work, Axle Nut, Rear Brake Pedal Bolt, Sprocket Bolt
Polisport
Plastic Kit (red front and nardo grey rear)
DeCal Works Graphics
Custom Graphic
The Bike
