Jason Weigandt, Kellen Brauer, and Mitch Kendra preview the 2023 Washougal National. With lots of new faces coming into the series, two strokes, and more, there is plenty of intrigue for this race weekend. Hear from Carson Brown, Kevi Kitchen, Preston Boespflug, Haiden Deegan, Jo Shimoda, Seth Hammaker, Ryder DiFrancesco, Jerry Robin, Lorenzo Locurcio, Jose Butron, and Ty Masterpool ahead of this weekend.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

