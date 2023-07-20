As for how to approach the rest of the track, throttle control is key. Getting all chicken winged with your throttle arm will likely end in tears. This track wants to be gently caressed versus the aggressiveness that Spring Creek rewards. Riders that can carry momentum, open up corner angles, and avoid breaking traction will succeed. Another key aspect is (shocker here) getting a good start. Washougal is notoriously tough to pass on. Many of the corners funnel to the inside line and defensive riders will know this and exploit it. To pass, riders will need to get creative and at times, force the issue down the inside. Some of the downhills will offer a chance to push the envelope, out-braking a rival. That maneuver comes with risk, though, as the hardened surface will be tricky in the braking zone.

Finally, no conversation about Washougal can conclude without mentioning the infamous whoops. These whoops have changed many times over the years. They have been big and burly, forcing many to jump through three at a time. They have also been smaller and more round, making it come down to who can blitz the fastest. The toughest is when they are in between. The best blitzers America has to offer will benefit in that scenario. Riders like Eli Tomac or Ken Roczen can get on top of these whoops and absolutely fly. Those that are less inclined or capable will lose time as they debate how to navigate the final section of the Washougal layout. Jumping whoops when they’re able to be blitzed at speed will likely be much slower but if blitzing is a challenge, ending up in an array of yellow flags doesn’t necessarily help the result, either. It’s a section that I’m happy to not face anymore.