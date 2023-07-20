The most scenic venue on the Pro Motocross calendar is upon us. Washougal is set just inside the Washington border amidst a mountainous backdrop. The evergreen trees and winding Washougal river create a majestic ride into the facility. On clear days, you can clearly see Mt. Hood casting its shadow over the region. This event’s beauty is hard to match even when thinking globally. Outside of MXGP at Arco di Trento, Italy, I don’t know how a pro motocross race can be any easier on the eyes.
While the venue is amazing, the track is not as widely regarded by professional racers. The dirt that starts out reasonably agreeable turns hard and slippery by the afternoon. That creates trust issues between riders and perceived traction. Further complicating things, the tree canopy that encompasses areas of the track can create dark shadows as the sun gets high in the sky. Riding into the transition from bright sun to dark shadows is not something to look forward to. Riders are literally riding blind for a few moments as they enter the shadowed area of the racetrack. Some of these shadowed areas are fast downhills into rutted corners, so it’s not hard to imagine the challenge the riders face each lap. This is a nuance of Washougal that likely won’t change but I can tell you firsthand, it detracts from the overall likeability of the event (for the riders).
As for how to approach the rest of the track, throttle control is key. Getting all chicken winged with your throttle arm will likely end in tears. This track wants to be gently caressed versus the aggressiveness that Spring Creek rewards. Riders that can carry momentum, open up corner angles, and avoid breaking traction will succeed. Another key aspect is (shocker here) getting a good start. Washougal is notoriously tough to pass on. Many of the corners funnel to the inside line and defensive riders will know this and exploit it. To pass, riders will need to get creative and at times, force the issue down the inside. Some of the downhills will offer a chance to push the envelope, out-braking a rival. That maneuver comes with risk, though, as the hardened surface will be tricky in the braking zone.
Finally, no conversation about Washougal can conclude without mentioning the infamous whoops. These whoops have changed many times over the years. They have been big and burly, forcing many to jump through three at a time. They have also been smaller and more round, making it come down to who can blitz the fastest. The toughest is when they are in between. The best blitzers America has to offer will benefit in that scenario. Riders like Eli Tomac or Ken Roczen can get on top of these whoops and absolutely fly. Those that are less inclined or capable will lose time as they debate how to navigate the final section of the Washougal layout. Jumping whoops when they’re able to be blitzed at speed will likely be much slower but if blitzing is a challenge, ending up in an array of yellow flags doesn’t necessarily help the result, either. It’s a section that I’m happy to not face anymore.
WashougalSaturday, July 22
- QualifyingLiveJuly 22 - 1:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 22 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 22 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 22 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 22 - 7:00 PM
- Next-Day ReairJuly 23 - 12:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirJuly 24 - 2:00 AM
Who’s Hot:
Jett Lawrence is fairly decent at motorbiking.
Chase Sexton showed some flash at Spring Creek. It wasn’t enough to seal the deal but it was a marked improvement. This weekend is a big one for him.
Jason Anderson’s first moto was a return to form. I think we see a very potent JA21 after the upcoming break.
Hunta [Hunter Lawrence, that is] recaptured the red plate after a horrific few weeks. He proved that he’s the man to beat.
Justin Cooper won the second moto and is gaining confidence. I think he needs to show Hunter he can beat him straight up (like Thunder Valley) but having any title chance after High Point is a win.
Jo Shimoda is back on track after a very difficult start to this series. I would expect to see him in podium contention at each of the final four rounds.
Who’s Not:
Haiden Deegan is fighting through a mid-season slump but he has nothing to be downtrodden about. He has been incredibly impressive all season long.
Seth Hammaker had a rough weekend in Minnesota. Crashes and bad starts relegated him to worse results than he’d like.
Derek Drake was breaking out early in the season but has run into a bit of a rough patch here.
Bold Predictions:
The AMA presents a petition accompanied by a fully funded proposal to move Justin Cooper’s wedding date to literally any other weekend than the MXoN date in 2023.
Levi Kitchen holeshots the first moto and sends the Washougal fan base into some sort of hallucinogenic frenzy.
The Washougal Free Press is absent from its yearly event coverage, marking the end of a wild and unbelievable run.
I hear Steve Matthes say “I could live in the PNW someday” about 300 times this weekend.
My Picks
250
Hunta
450
Jettson