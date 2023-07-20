Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Jul 31
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Washougal

Injury Report Washougal

July 20, 2023 9:05am
by:

The gate drops on the eighth round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship this weekend in Washougal, WA. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’ll be missing the action in the Pacific Northwest.

It's worth noting that the series will have two weekends off following Washougal, so expect some more injury returns for the next race at Unadilla.

450 Class

Justin Barcia—Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out

Barcia is slated to return at some point late this season after crashing in Nashville and breaking his collarbone.

Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig underwent another surgery when he learned his arm wasn’t healing after breaking his elbow and dislocating his hip in Glendale. He’s out for the season.

Brandon Hartranft—Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft is out for the year after sustaining major injuries before supercross.

Henry Miller – Collarbone | Out

Miller got caught up with Jason Anderson in the first turn of the second moto at Spring Creek and broke his collarbone.

Justin Rodbell—Achilles Tendon | In

Rodbell will make his return to racing on a two-stroke this weekend at Washougal after missing all season with a torn Achilles tendon.

John Short—Wrist | Out

Short is out for the season after badly injuring his wrist in Denver.

Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out

Stewart hasn’t raced since injuring his knee during supercross. There is no date set for his return.

Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out

Tomac is out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon, sustained in Denver.

Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out

Weltin is out for the season after undergoing surgery to fix a torn ACL.

250 Class

Guillem Farres—Arm | Out

Farres is out after undergoing surgery to fix a broken arm sustained at Thunder Valley.

Chance Hymas—Knee | Out

Hymas tore his ACL and is out for the season.

Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out

Martin broke and dislocated his right wrist at Hangtown. He’s out for the season.

Cameron McAdoo—Shoulder | Out

McAdoo is out with a dislocated shoulder. He’s not back on the bike yet and it’s unlikely we’ll see him race before the end of the season.

Michael Mosiman—Shoulder | Out

Mosiman is out for the season after hurting his shoulder at Hangtown.

Carson Mumford – Banged Up | In

Mumfy missed some time following a huge crash in qualifying at Thunder Valley, but with Jett Reynolds out for the weekend (see below), he's back on with the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad this weekend.

Jett Reynolds – Illness | Out

Reynolds missed Southwick and Spring Creek due to food poisoning. He’ll miss Washougal as well.

Jett Reynolds was last seen in Southwick qualifying.
Jett Reynolds was last seen in Southwick qualifying. Align Media

Stilez Robertson—Leg | Out

Robertson should be back racing at some point this season, but it won’t be at Washougal.

Nick Romano—Knee | Out

Romano is out for the summer due to a torn ACL.

Jordon Smith—Wrist, Thumb | Out

Smith is out for now due to a sprained wrist and injured thumb ligament sustained before RedBud.

Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out

Thrasher broke his collarbone and dislocated his hip in Atlanta. He’s out for the summer.

