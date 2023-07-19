16 for #32
At the Spring Creek National, Justin Cooper claimed the race win in the second 250 Class moto, earning his second moto win of the season and the 16th of his Pro Motocross career. The #32 earned his 36th Pro Motocross overall podium as he finished 4-1 for second overall.
Hunter’s Fifth of ‘23
Hunter Lawrence earned his sixth moto win of the ’23 season (and 13th of his career) in moto one, then finished second in moto two to claim the overall win. It was the fifth overall win of the season for the #96 and the sixth of his Pro Motocross career. Passing his title rivals en route to the race win was a pretty impressive ride as we know the Austrailian has been dealing with a rib injury this season. Hunter Lawrence is currently tied for 36th on the all-time 125/250cc Pro Motocross overall wins list. The win was also Hunter’s 18th overall Pro Motocross podium of his career.
#96 Back With Extra Red
Hunter Lawrence’s 1-2 day coupled with a 5-8 day from Haiden Deegan allowed the Honda HRC rider to reclaim the 250 Class championship lead. Deegan entered the seventh round with a five-point lead on his competitor, but Hunter Lawrence gained 18 points more than Deegan and left Minnesota with a 13-point gap. Will “Hunta” go on another run or will Deegan fight back this weekend in Washington?
Jett Streaks Continues
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence’s perfect streak continues, as the #18 has now clicked off 14 straight moto wins to start the season. His 14-race win-streak is currently the longest win streak that is not a part of perfect season, as we have seen riders get to 13 straight and not get to 14 straight (most notably Jeremy McGrath in the 1996 250SX supercross season). Jettson lead all 17 laps in both the motos, as he now builds his consecutive laps led streak since…the High Point National!
The #18 Honda HRC has been in first every lap since the halfway mark of the second moto at High Point Raceway, meaning he has clicked off 105 straight laps in the lead. He started the season off by leading the first 95 laps of the season (perfect through the first six motos) until Ken Roczen lead laps in both motos at the round four High Point National.
|Round
|Event
|Moto
|Total Laps in Moto
|Total Riders to Lead Laps
|Other/Notes
|Rd 1
|Fox Raceway National
|Moto 1
|15
|1
|Lawrence led all 15 laps & won
|95 straight to start the season for Jett, then Roczen led 6 laps
|Moto 2
|15
|1
|Lawrence led all 15 laps & won
|Rd 2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Moto 1
|16
|1
|Lawrence led all 16 laps & won
|Moto 2
|16
|1
|Lawrence led all 16 laps & won
|Rd 3
|Thunder Valley Natioal
|Moto 1
|15
|1
|Lawrence led all 15 laps & won
|Moto 2
|15
|1
|Lawrence led all 15 laps & won
|Rd 4
|High Point National
|Moto 1
|15
|2
|Jett led the first 3, Roczen led the next 6 then Jett led the final 6 laps & won
|Moto 2
|16
|2
|Roczen led the first 10, then Jett led the final 6 & won
|105 straight for Jett Lawrence
|Rd 5
|RedBud National
|Moto 1
|17
|1
|Lawrence led all 17 laps & won
|Moto 2
|16
|1
|Lawrence led all 16 laps & won
|Rd 6
|Southwick Naitonal
|Moto 1
|16
|1
|Lawrence led all 16 laps & won
|Moto 2
|16
|1
|Lawrence led all 16 laps & won
|Rd 7
|Spring Creek National
|Moto 1
|17
|1
|Lawrence led all 17 laps & won
|Moto 2
|17
|1
|Lawrence led all 17 laps & won
Through seven rounds, Jett Lawrence has led 206 of the 222 laps completed so far in the 450 Class. Roczen (16 total laps led) is the only other rider to have led at least one full lap.
Yesterday, Jason Weigandt dug into the most consecutive laps led in a single premier class AMA Motocross championship season, so give that a read if you missed it. Jett’s laps leading streaks are the fourth (currently 105 laps) and fifth-longest (97 laps from first three rounds) streaks in AMA Motocross history.
After just seven races on his CRF450R, Jett Lawrence sits tied for 26th on the all-time premier class AMA Motocross wins list. Of the riders that started the motos over the weekend, Jett Lawrence is the active leader now with seven 450cc overall wins over Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis’ six apiece.
Other Stats and Things to Point Out
Shimoda’s 14th
Jo Shimoda finished 2-3 for third overall, his 14th career overall podium finish in Pro Motocross.
Ferrandis’ 17th
Dylan Ferrandis finished 5-3 for third overall, his fifth overall podium of the season and the 17th of his 450 Class Pro Motocross career.
Sexton’s 18th
Chase Sexton finished 2-2 for second overall, his fourth overall podium of the season and the 18th of his 450 Class Pro Motocross career.
Forkner and Brown’s Returns
Austin Forkner and Pierce Brown both made their respective returns to racing as they both made their ’23 Pro Motocross season debuts. Forkner finished 11-9 for ninth overall. Brown finished 9-16 for 12th overall.
Bennick’s Maiden 3
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Daxton Bennick has officially wrapped up the first stint of his pro career. Bennick raced the RedBud, Southwick, and Spring Creek Nationals, finishing 10-9-17-12-14-10 in his first six motos. Bennick scored 54 points (gaining 18 in Minnesota), but he entered his third pro race with 36 points, meaning he still remains eligible for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in two weeks. Now, the #241 will set his sights on Loretta Lynn’s where he will be competing in the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport classes before racing the final three rounds of Pro Motocross.
Crockett Myers’ Debut
Crockett Myers made his Pro Motocross debut aboard a KTM 450 SX-F, finishing 35-33 for 37th overall.
Awards
FMF Privateer Power Award
Ty Masterpool | 8-6 for 6th overall
RC Hard Charger Award
Luca Marsalisi | 32nd to 16th in moto 1
SMX Standings Update
Through 24 rounds (of 31) of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), Chase Sexton has a 64-point lead over Aaron Plessinger, now second place in the qualifying standings. Plessinger passed Cooper Webb, whose Pro Motocross season is over after a split from KTM, to take over P2. Jett Lawrence is now fifth place after his 14 straight moto wins to start the Pro Motocross season. Garret Marchbanks has moved into 20th place for the time being.
Hunter Lawrence continues to lead the 250SMX standings over now P2 RJ Hampshire by 58 points. Jalek Swoll has moved into 20th place for the time being.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|546
|25
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|482
|22
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|451
|20
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|416
|18
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|350
|17
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|484
|25
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|426
|22
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|415
|20
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|370
|18
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|329
|17
