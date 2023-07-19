I rent with National, and they allow you to pick your car so this week it was awesome to see a Honda Ridgeline sitting right there for me. This is what I drive at home! Midsize truck of the year ICYWW, so that was already a great start to the weekend. I pull into rental car parking next to Mike Emery from Align With Us photos and he asked me if I drove to the race. I said no way would I do that but yes, that is a Ridgeline I’m driving.

Walk into the track and head to the media tent, and the first person I see there is Vital MX’s Mr. Side and he’s ready to attack the day. He’s also ready to get some free 100 Percent sunnies later on when he plays the “poor me” card to Dave from 100 Percent. I am unsuccessful in stopping Mr. Side from getting these also.

Kellen and Tenders are in there as well, we talk baseball though. I make fun of the Padres and Yankees, they do the same to the Blue Jays. All is right in the world.

Also, in the media tent I talk to Nick McCabe, who works for MX Sports in some capacity. I think he’s important, but I don’t quite know what he does. Anyways, he also runs an IG account about old box vans and I showed him a bunch of photos I got sent to me from Millville in 1992. Lots of box vans in there and he and I were excited to talk about them. I need a life I know.

Weege comes into the media tent which, is nice. See, Weege at the nationals is a big deal, he’s the voice of the series and works with Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart, so he switches into this mode where he doesn’t have time for the peons of media like us. Often he will stop by the supercross press box and call us losers. But he does make the time to come say hi and make fun of us, because if he doesn’t stop by, I tell him in texts he’s too big time. So, we guilt him into it.

[Editor's Note: After Steve made fun of me for only stopping by the press tent for five minutes, we then immediately attacked Steve for skipping out on dinner the night before. This is how it works.- Weege.]

My coffee was done, and I needed a refill, practice had begun at this point so before I was to go watch, I hit up the Pro Circuit truck for a Keurig. But on my way there I see Honda HRC manager Lars Lindstrom and Weege having a conversation. Naturally I stop and we grill Lars on what exactly happened to Hunter Lawrence’s bike last week. He does not tell us. Then we talk about some logistics to Kris Keefer and I riding the factory bikes Sunday after Washougal while Weege tries to get info for the TV show from Lars.

Lars tells me he thinks I can’t possibly believe some of the things I say on my shows. I don’t give him an answer, just leave him guessing.