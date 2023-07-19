Coming off the overall win at Southwick, Tom Vialle went 6-5 for sixth overall at the Spring Creek National over the weekend. We talked to him after the race to find out what he thought of his riding today, what the track was like, and what he’s looking forward to in the coming weeks. Vialle sits seventh in the 250 Class points standings currently, however he’s just 50 pints down from leader Hunter Lawrence. With the way the season has played out, it’s clear that anything can happen in the 250 Class championship, and Vialle is ready to continue bringing his best to the track.

Racer X: All right, Tom Vialle, 6-5 for sixth today, I don’t think the results showed how good you were. I feel like you were pretty good today, would you say that’s fair?

Tom Vialle: Yeah right, I feel like the speed was pretty good. I had a good day from the first practice until the second moto, I feel like the speed was good. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the same start as last weekend. I feel like the track was super fast and a lot of riders were going fast. We were all going fast and not so many lines to pass, to be honest. It was pretty tough, so the start was important, and I didn’t have the best start. Especially the second moto, I was 10th or 11th and came back to fifth. So, the starts made me work hard for today.

After the first qualifying session I think you were P2, which is I think the earliest in the day I have seen you that high on the board. Did you feel like you gelled with the track pretty quickly today then?

I had press day on Friday, so I already knew a little bit of the track and that helped me a little bit. And I just had a good feeling on the track, I had a good lap and I was P2. It was pretty nice to start the day with P2.