An outsider would think the perfect seasons of Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart were marked by nail-biting motos, last second comebacks and maybe a little racing luck bailing them out on bad days. Not really. They didn’t have bad days! All season, RC4 and JS7 were pretty much out front. Stewart had Mike Alessi giving chase for the first half of the 2008 season, and a close call in the mud at Unadilla from New Zealand’s Cody Cooper. For the most part, he was rolling. Same with Carmichael, who had riders like Sebastien Tortelli, Tim Ferry, Kevin Windham and Chad Reed challenging him, at times, but most motos were in the drama-free zone.

And that’s how Jett Lawrence’s still-perfect 2023 campaign (as a rookie!) has looked. Chase Sexton did shadow him at round one and might be rounding into that same form now for the second half of the year, but as of now, not only has no one been able to beat Jett, they have barely been able to lead him! In fact, the only other rider to lead laps this season is…Ken Roczen! Ken doesn’t even race the series full time anymore!

(We might someday look back at Ken’s High Point appearance as even more impressive than we realized at the time. Also, we hear Ken may return for Unadilla, a track where he absolutely flies. That will be interesting.)

Anyway, since Roczen’s High Point appearance, Jett has led every single lap. That’s 105 straight, eclipsing his own 97-straight laps led before High Point. How impressive is 105 straight? For The List, we take a look at long laps-led streaks starting with Carmichael’s first perfect season in 2002, through now. Let’s have a look!

Most Consecutive Laps Led:

James Stewart: 2008, 221 laps: Shoutout to @mxrefrence for crunching some of these numbers. The data shows Stewart leading a ridiculous 221 laps in a row during his 2008 season with Monster Energy Kawasaki. This streak started after Mike Alessi led the first lap of the first moto at RedBud, then Stewart led the rest of that race, and Alessi crashed out of the season in moto two. Stewart also had a big laps-led streak earlier this season, which you will see below.