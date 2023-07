Kris Keefer and Michael Allen test out the 2024 KTM 350 SX-F and highlight why less power than a 450 can sometimes be a good thing. Hear them explain the power delivery of a 350, how less weight with less power can actually still have a similar feeling to that of a 450, and what key changes KTM has made in developing the 350 over the last several years to bring it to where it is today.

Video/edit: Spencer Owens

2024 KTM 350 SX-F