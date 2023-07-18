Results Archive
Insight Seth Hammaker

July 18, 2023 10:10am
by:

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker has been pretty good through his first four motos of his return from injury, but that streak ended at Millville when a first turn crash in moto one and a bad start in moto two left him wayyyyy back early on. Sethro did get a lot of passing points as he worked his way up to score points in what had to be a frustrating day for him and the team.

But overall, Hammaker’s been off to a strong start and last week on the PulpMX Show we had him on to talk about his return and more.

Racer X Online: Four motos in. Good starts. Running up front. I think you’re doing really well. Are you happy?
Seth Hammaker: Yeah, I’m happy with it so far. Coming in mid-season like this, it’s always tough when the guys have been racing all season and stuff. I was off the bike for a while with the wrist injury, and then off of racing for like ten months since the last round of outdoors last year. So, I’m happy with it. I just got to keep getting good starts and putting myself in good position. Overall, it’s a work in progress. Just happy to be back at the races, really.

How much time did you have on the bike to get ready for RedBud? How ready were you?
It was about four or five weeks. About a month. I was pretty ready. We didn’t really set a race to come back to. We were just like, whenever I’m ready let’s go. But I wanted to make sure I was pretty competitive and stuff, and I feel like we did a good job at that. Kind of came back at RedBud. That was good. Definitely didn’t want to come back at Southwick, but wanted to get as many as I could in. Originally my injury, they said three months and I went back for the three-month checkup, and they were like, “Still not healed yet.” My scaphoid wasn’t healed. So, it ended up being four months. I was hoping to make the whole outdoor season but ended up not working out that way.

Seth Hammaker  Align Media

I thought I heard you were only going to miss some of supercross? Or you never were?
It was pretty much done. If it would have just been my radius and ulna, I probably could have made the end of supercross. But with the scaphoid injury, that was the biggest blow in the injury for sure. 

Obviously, it’s a different class, different bike. I get it. But you look at [Jason] Anderson jumping in, and he’s struggling. That’s fine, it’s going to happen. He wasn’t off nearly as long as you. Again, different bike, different competition and all that, but I’m just saying that for guys to jump in halfway through the series, it’s tough. But you’ve got to be pretty impressed. I think you’ve been riding pretty well, and your fitness seems good. It’s not easy to do, so good job.
Thank you. I appreciate that. I feel like even my fitness is better than it has been last year, so I’m happy about that. It’s only going to get better racing every weekend. Just keep progressing. That’s the main thing. Every weekend I want to progress.

It’s definitely been some good results. I can see you getting on the box here overall at some point. We’ve got ourselves quite a series going on right now for sure. We got to stop getting injured. You’ve got a great future ahead of you. You’re fast. Quit getting injured, dammit!
Yeah, I know. The injuries have been a tough thing for sure. Every time, you just get set back and you can’t ever build off of anything. So, it’s tough. I’ve only raced two supercrosses in the past two years, and that’s a big bummer. Just got to stay off the ground I guess and be at more races.

I know you know that and I’m kidding obviously, but it’s got to be a bit of a bummer for you to have these stops and starts. Have you looked at any common theme on why you get hurt when you crash or anything else? Is there anything that you’ve been trying to change?
Not really. I always try and look back at that stuff to see if there’s anything I could have prevented or to change moving forward, but honestly, especially my last one, it was literally a week and a half or two weeks before Houston. Everything was going so good. We were just out to practice at the Kawi practice track. Through the whoops one lap and just had a mishap. I look back on it and there’s nothing I would have done differently. It’s just stuff that happens. Before you know it, I looked down at my arm and I’m like, “Yeah, my season is over.” It’s one of those things. Mentally you’ve got to be strong. It’s hard. That stop and go stuff coming back from injury all the time. It takes a toll on you. It will pay off sometime.

Yeah, absolutely. Some guys have the biggest crashes and never get hurt. They just get up. So, I don't know if there’s anything that anybody can do, or anything that can change. Sometimes it’s just crappy luck. But you’re signed up for next year, right?
Yeah, I’m with PC for ‘24.

So, they believe in you. Kawasaki believes in you, and all of that. You’ve shown I think some speed and all that when you can stay on the track. For this year in outdoors, do you have any specific goals you want to hit, or do you just want to make it through the season, just keep riding good, and then focus on supercross for next year?
I think definitely just stay healthy and then obviously just progress every weekend. I feel like I definitely want to end up being on a podium overall, for sure. I think I’m capable of it. It would be a good confidence booster going into the off-season and supercross and the SMX stuff if I get into that, too. Mainly just build, really.

Hammaker scored 19-11 in the motos, for 16th overall at Spring Creek.  Align Media

Seventh place at Millville last year. Millville coming up this weekend. You like it? It’s a good track for you, or what are your thoughts on it?
Yeah, I really like Millville. I was just thinking about that today. It’s probably my second favorite track on the circuit. I’m looking forward to it. It’s got all the elements there, so it’s going to be a fun one.

Is High Point your first?
No, actually Washougal. I definitely like High Point too, but Washougal, last year was my first year there and I just really liked it. The rest of the tracks I really enjoy coming up. Southwick was… I rode well and everything, but the sand was, I didn’t grow up riding it so it’s just kind of foreign to me.

How are you with the grates? We had Justin Cooper on talking about the grates. He’s not a fan. What about you?
Yeah, I agree. I’m not a huge fan, especially for outdoors. I think it’s just one of the elements of the race. I think it should be part of it. I think everything is just a little bit too equal now, like everyone has been saying. How the bikes are with the start maps, the holeshot devices and all that. Everyone’s a little bit more equal coming into that first corner, which isn’t always a good thing.

