2023 Loretta Lynn’s Official Rider Rosters & National Numbers Announced

July 18, 2023 10:00am | by:
2023 Loretta Lynn’s Official Rider Rosters & National Numbers Announced

The 42nd annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship will take place at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, beginning on Sunday, July 31, and running through Saturday, August 5. Now, the official rider roster and national numbers (as well as the alternates lists) for the event have been announced by MX Sports, which you can view below. Note: the 2023 race/practice order will be posted soon—and we will have it posted on our site once it is made public. For now, here are the rider rosters and alternates for this year’s event. Congratulations and good luck to all who qualified!

For more on the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, visit mxsports.com/event/amateur-national-motocross-championship or mxsports.com/welcome for general information.

2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Championship Official Rider Roster

Official Roster LinkAlternate Lists
1Open Pro SportAlternates
2250 Pro SportAlternates
3WMXAlternates
4250 BAlternates
5250 B LimitedAlternates
6250 CAlternates
7250 C LimitedAlternates
8250 C Jr (12-17) LimitedAlternates
9450 BAlternates
10450 B LimitedAlternates
11450 CAlternates
12125 CAlternates
13*Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/CAlternates
14**College (18-24) (Sportsman)Alternates
15Junior (25+)Alternates
16**Vet (30+) (Sportsman)Alternates
17Senior (40+)Alternates
18**Senior (45+) (Sportsman)Alternates
19Masters (50+)Alternates
20***Micro-E (4-7) LimitedAlternates
21***Micro 1 (4-6) Shaft Drive LimitedAlternates
22***Micro 2 (4-6) LimitedAlternates
23***Micro 3 (7-8) LimitedAlternates
2465cc (7-9) LimitedAlternates
2565cc (7-9)Alternates
2665cc (10-11) LimitedAlternates
2765cc (10-11)Alternates
2885cc (10-12) LimitedAlternates
2985cc (10-12)Alternates
30Mini Sr 1 (12-14)Alternates
31Mini Sr 2 (13-15)Alternates
32Supermini 1 (12-15)Alternates
33Supermini 2 (13-16)Alternates
34125 Jr (12-17) B/CAlternates
35Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/CAlternates
36Girls (11-16)Alternates

Main image by Mitch Kendra

