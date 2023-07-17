Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the seventh round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Spring Creek National was also the 24th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Hunter Lawrence (1-2) claimed his fourth overall win of the season and retook the points lead in the process. The #96 claimed the win over Justin Cooper (4-1 on Yamaha for second overall) and Jo Shimoda (2-3 on Kawasaki).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win as he continues his perfect moto win streak (now 14 straight) to start the season. Chase Sexton (2-2 on Honda for second overall) and Dylan Ferrandis (3-3 for third overall on Yamaha) rounded out the overall podium once again.

Check out the post-race videos for the Spring Creek National.

Spring Creek National

250 Class Highlights