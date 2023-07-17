Chase obviously, you were right there a couple of times today and definitely in the wake of Jett and you got a good start in that second moto. So tell us how it went and then just a kind of a uncharacteristic tip over looks like the first time in at the end of the whoops, where actually you spun all the way around and almost fell down, then you saved it. And then, and then you did have a tip over later. So tell us how the race went, kind of assess your riding today and, and you feel like you're starting to come back into shape after missing so many rounds?

Chase Sexton: Yeah, for the second moto, the start was about perfect. It was a little bit of a drag race between Jett and I, and I got the lead and I just, yeah, I got on the gas a little bit too hard.

I was into that soft stuff and I kind of expected to get traction and…I did not get traction coming out. So I slid out and Jett got around me and then after the finish line, he made a big mistake. I thought he was almost going to crash, and then I ended up crashing two corners later. Just being behind him, the roost coming off the tire, I was wide open and could not see anything and just went right over the rut. So, was thankful that I didn't really crash that hard, I really just slid out. And from there, the race is pretty much over. So, the first moto, I had a really good charge. I fell three times today, which is not ideal, but I fell first lap and really put a good charge on it, got to the back of Jett and we went to battle. So, yeah, my riding is getting better, just a few mistakes. I'm not going to quit and I'm going to throw everything at it. So I'm looking forward to Washougal and the rest of these tracks. They’re kind of my style and I’m looking forward to some more battles.

Well, you mentioned that mistake that Jett made just after the finish line, that next tabletop, it looked like he clipped it a little bit, almost went off on the inside and then literally the left, the right and that's where you fell. It looked like after that mistake that you were gonna be right on him and battling for the pass, and then a corner later you were so close you couldn't see and then you buried the front.

Sexton: I just went over the rut and I was kind of on the rear fender just trying to get light a little bit and didn't have any weight on the front of the bike and just lost the front. So yeah, you live, and you learn.

Yeah, I mean, how is visibility when you're that close to the rear tire? That gets kind of tough.

Sexton: Yeah, I went through a lot of tear off the first moto, coming through the pack. Obviously had to pass a lot of guys and then got to the back of Jett and I ate a lot of dirt. So, went through a lot of tear offs today. I was looking forward to hopefully not to using a lot of tear offs in the second moto, and ended up going right back behind him. So yeah, just putting the pieces together is going to be the main thing, and I’m looking forward to the last four races.