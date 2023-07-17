MXGP

In race one, the FOX Holeshot was taken by Jorge Prado but Romain Febvre took the lead straight after. Febvre kept going and never looked back as he looked very confident on a track he has won twice in the past. Despite a couple of scares towards the end of the race, Febvre dominantly won the race.

Prado looked like he had the pace to chase after Febvre but on lap 10 of 19, teammates Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff and Jeremy Seewer were pushing each other for 3rd and got closer and closer to Prado. In the end Seewer made a succesful move on Coldenhoff for 3rd on lap 13 and kept going to then pass Prado a lap later to go 2nd. Seewer finished 2nd while Prado had to draw some energy to keep Coldenhoff at bay and finished 3rd. Coldenhoff settled for 4th.

It was another solid race for Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen who made a good start to get to 5th and kept this rank until the end. Team HRC’s teammates Tim Gajser and Ruben Fernandez got a similar start as they were 7th and 8th respectively on lap 1. Then Fernandez inched closer to Gajser and made his move on lap 5 to move up to 7th and kept charging to overtake Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Mitch Evans for 6th on lap 7. For Gajser, this first race was a good test but he could not defend on Standing Construct Honda MXGP’s Jeremy Van Horebeek on lap 11 and had to settle for 9th for his first race after months. Evans made a solid race as he only got overtaken by Fernandez and finished 7th while Van Horebeek also rode consistently within the top 10 and even passed Gajser to finish at a good 8th place.

It was a great operation for De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Benoit Paturel who gained a place from 11th to 10th as he passed KTM Kosak Team’s Maximilian Spies. Spies finished 12th in the end while the imporessive performance of the day was for Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Valentin Guillod who found himself in 24th position on lap 1 to incredibly charge forward. His tireless effort made him finish at an excellent 11th place given his poor start.

In race 2, Seewer took the FOX Holeshot and the lead in front of Prado and Febvre. While the battle was fierce between the front three riders it was Febvre who first took the better of Prado on lap 2 to go 2nd and kept speeding forward to put pressure on Seewer for the lead. The French rider finally made it to the top on lap 6 of 19. However, another rider invited himself in the battle which was Vlaanderen.

Vlaanderen showed blistering speed to overtake first Prado on lap 3 and Seewer when he made a mistake on lap 7. Vlaanderen was a solid 2nd and kept racing with a strong pace but Febvre at the lead looked very composed until lap 16 when he crashed to pick himself up in 4th position. Vlaanderen then took the matter into his own hands to power through victory and win his first race of the season. Unfortunately for Vlaanderen it was still not enough to get his first podium of the season. He went 5-1 and finished 4th overall.

Prado followed and finished 2nd while Seewer finished 3rd. The expected podium didn’t change in the end with Febvre holding Gajser at bay for 4th, synonymous of the overall win. With 3-2, Prado got another podium finish in 2nd place while Seewer got 3rd overall with 2-3.

Gajser had a great second race as he passed this time his teammate Fernandez for 5th on lap 6 to finish 5th in the end. Gajser went 9-5 for 7th overall on his return after months without competition. Fernandez settled for 6th for to get to 6th overall.

Coldenhoff didn’t have the same pace as in race 1 and had to settle for 7th in the end but with 4-7 he still got 5th overall. Van Horebeek managed to get to 8th on lap 3 and kept that spot until the end to go 8-8 for a good 8th overall for the Belgium before going to Lommel.

Behind, KTM Kosak Team’s Tom Koch showed up again with a good performance as he consistently rodein 9th place from lap 3 tuntil the end to go 16-9 for 10th overall while Evans battled to finish 11th after a poor start that saw him in 15th on lap 1. Evans went 7-11 to clinch another overall top 10 with 9th overall.