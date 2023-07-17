Jason Thomas raced plenty of times at Spring Creek Motocross Park in Millville, Minnesota, and was on hand this weekend reporting for NBC Sports/Peacock. We fired off a few questions regarding the track and the riders on Saturday.

Spring Creek has a little bit of everything. Sand whoops, huge up and downhills, off cambers, hardpack, a righthand first turn, you name it and it can be found at Spring Creek. Does this make it a struggle to get setup just right? Did you see anyone out there not named Jett Lawrence who looked like they’d nailed setup?

Jason Thomas: I don’t necessarily think so. The track is agreeable and fun to ride. The great traction helps riders confidently raise their aggression level. A track like Southwick, which has a hard base covered with sand and sharp bumps in conjunction with sand rollers, is much more difficult to figure out.

You’ve raced Spring Creek many times. Take us through that start. Not only does it end with a right turn, but it’s extremely long. How fast are you coming into turn one, and does it, being a right-hander, really complicate things that much?

It’s a scary one. I have found myself laying in a heap there more than once. The corner doesn’t force riders to brake, so everyone wants to carry momentum into and through it. The trouble is, things narrow significantly and the physics of that many motorcycles trying to fit into a much narrower area doesn’t pencil out. Unless some are willing to finally relent, there will be contact and inevitably, heartbreak. I love this track overall, but I can’t say I care for the first turn all that much.