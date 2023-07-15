We’re officially into the second half of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship as the series headed to Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota on Saturday. With six rounds completed, just five remained in the series and the countdown of races remaining is now starting to come with a bit of a different countdown.

Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence had started out his rookie 450 class season with clean sweeps of each of the first six rounds. Coming into Spring Creek, Lawrence sat on an even 12-0 in the motos with just 10 motos left to run. The narrative has switched quickly from an impressive debut to a near foregone conclusion that Lawrence is going to win this title in his rookie year. But the next question that lingers is whether or not Jett Lawrence can actually have a perfect season.

Qualifying at Spring Creek started off with some jaw dropping numbers as Jett was four seconds faster than anyone in the first qualifying session of the day. It tamed down a bit in the second session as he was just over a second faster than Chase Sexton when all was said and done, but he was still fastest qualifier again for the seventh straight time.

Off the start in the first moto, it was Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo who grabbed the holeshot just ahead of Jett Lawrence, but Lawrence quickly found his way into the lead. Sexton was in third but then fell on the first lap and drifted all the way back to seventh. He remounted quickly and made his way back into second within about four laps. By the time Sexton was in second again, Jett had pulled the lead out to about seven seconds. Incredibly, Sexton was able to inch the gap down lap after lap until he was on the rear fender of the #18.

What ensued from there was arguably the biggest challenge Jett had endured this year as Sexton kept the pressure on and even got close to a pass attempt in a few areas. It came to a head though late when Sexton was caught out by a lapped rider at the bottom of Mt. Martin that ended the battle. He would also have another small slide-out late, but the battle was already over. Jett Lawrence converted the first moto victory to move to 13-0.

The second moto saw Sexton rocket out to the holeshot this time with Jett right on his hip going through the first corner. Sexton led for about four corners until he slid out in the sand rollers exiting the U-turn and handed the lead over to Jett again. He would remain on him for a few laps until he fell again, handing Jett about a six second lead. This time, Jett would not let Chase inch back to him though as instead he inched away from there to a nearly 20 second advantage.

When the checkered flag waved, Jett Lawrence had swept the entire day again. Fastest in both qualifying sessions, led every single lap of both motos, and improved to 14-0 on the season. He now has an 81-point advantage in the championship and aside from perfect season talk, he’s potentially working his way towards wrapping this championship up at Round 9.

“The second one he got the start on me,” said Jett Lawrence of Chase Sexton. “We were battling for the first couple of turns, I was in second and said, “Okay this is going to be an all-out battle.” Then he slid out. I’m not mad about it [laughs], made it a little easier on myself. Looking forward to Washougal, my first race there on a 450.”