Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota.

Morning Report

We're into the second half of AMA Pro Motocross as we begin the seventh round today of this 11 round championship. Spring Creek is often one of riders' favorite tracks on the calendar and usually provides us with some great racing. Hopefully that's exactly what we're in store for today, especially in the 250 class.

After Tom Vialle's first career win the USA last weekend at Southwick, and a rough day for championship leader Hunter Lawrence, it's now the rookie Haiden Deegan who comes into this round as the championship leader. But points are close! Deegan and Lawrence are separated by just five points with less than one race distance between the top five riders including RJ Hampshire, Jo Shimoda, and Justin Cooper. Levi Kitchen and Tom Vialle are both fairly close as well and things could really get wild in this championship down the stretch.

In the 450 class, it's still a much different story as Jett Lawrence has gone 12-0 to start the year and looks to keep the streak alive today. Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis, and the rest of the field will look to put an end to it all and we're about to see if they can do it today.

Practice will begin shortly, and you can follow us along here all day long to keep up to date or check the broadcast schedule below for where to watch. Here we go!