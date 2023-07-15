Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Kellen Brauer recap and action packed day of racing from the 2023 Spring Creek National. Hear from podium finishers Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis, Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper, and Jo Shimoda, as well as Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki's Larry Brooks, Kyle Chisholm, and Fredrik Noren. We also catch up with Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle, and several others as they discuss their days in the hills of Minnesota.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, & Kellen Brauer

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

