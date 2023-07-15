Results Archive
MXGP of
Lombok
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Motocross
Spring Creek
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Czech Republic
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Best Post-Race Show Ever: Spring Creek

July 15, 2023 11:05pm | by: , , &

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Kellen Brauer recap and action packed day of racing from the 2023 Spring Creek National. Hear from podium finishers Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis, Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper, and Jo Shimoda, as well as Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki's Larry Brooks, Kyle Chisholm, and Fredrik Noren. We also catch up with Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle, and several others as they discuss their days in the hills of Minnesota. 

Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, & Kellen Brauer
Film/Edit: Tom Journet

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea is Real brewed Tea with a Kick! If you want to hang at the Twisted Tea factory Suzuki hauler like I do, visit TwistedTeaMX.com and enter to win a VIP experience this summer at the Pro Outdoor series from our friends at Twisted Tea. Keep it Twisted!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

