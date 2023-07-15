Results Archive
10 Things to Watch: Spring Creek

10 Things To Watch Spring Creek

July 15, 2023 7:00am

Blood in the Water

When Hunter Lawrence DNF’d a moto at RedBud, it allowed Haiden Deegan to reinsert himself into the championship picture. Then, when his bike broke at the end of the first moto at Southwick, it blew the door wide open, allowing RJ Hampshire, Jo Shimoda, and Justin Cooper to breathe life back into their championship hopes. How will a banged up Lawrence handle this situation at Spring Creek? -Aaron Hansel

Blue is the New Red (Plate)

Just like that, Deegan is the new 250 points leader after H. Lawrence’s bike broke in the first moto, which handed the Honda HRC rider his second straight zero-point moto. Deegan will now go into the second half of the season with a five-point lead on the #96. Deegan has, at times, shown some pretty remarkable poise when needed, and his speed and fitness speak for themselves. However, the red plate can get pretty heavy, and we’ve seen it affect riders before. How will Deegan handle the weight of the plate at Spring Creek? -Hansel

Haiden Deegan's Yamaha YZ250F on Friday ahead of the Spring Creek National.
Haiden Deegan's Yamaha YZ250F on Friday ahead of the Spring Creek National. Align Media

Hitting the Ground Roosting

Hey, if you haven’t noticed Seth Hammaker in the last two races, open your eyes! After missing all year with a bad arm/wrist injury, the young Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has been crushing it since he came back at RedBud. He showed some really good composure when under pressure from Hampshire and Lawrence in the first moto too. If he’s this good at his first two rounds back, how much better is he going to get before the season’s over? -Hansel

Matter of Time

There was just no way two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World  Champ Tom Vialle was going to go through the summer without getting a win—it just wasn’t going to happen! Well, the Red Bull KTM rider got it done at Southwick, going 1-3 to break through. Yes, he had a little help from Justin Cooper’s tip-overs, but a win is a win, and the confidence that comes with winning is real. Are we about to see Vialle put together a string of wins here in the States? -Hansel

Tom Vialle
Tom Vialle Align Media

JO:30

Jo Shimoda hasn’t found himself up front very much so far this season, but that changed when the clock struck JO:30 in the second moto! The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider was like a whole new rider after taking sixth in the first moto, and finally won his first moto of the season. What happened between motos for Shimoda is anyone’s guess, including Shimoda, who didn’t seem to know either in his post-race podium interview. What we do know is, if he brings that same speed to Spring Creek, he’ll be fighting for another win. -Hansel

Everyone’s Favorite Privateer

Could Ty Masterpool be any more impressive? The Kawasaki-mounted privateer has been on fire lately, and has absolutely refused to roll over when under pressure from factory riders. He was good at Southwick too, going 5-10 for ninth. Interestingly, he was part of a five-way tie for fifth overall, and had he been able to squeak out one more spot, would have been fifth overall. What are the odds he puts it in the top five at Spring Creek? -Hansel

The Long End

Sometimes you get the short end of the stick in a tie for an overall result, like Masterpool did on Saturday, and sometimes you get the long end, like Garrett Marchbanks did, who went 10-5 for fifth overall. It doesn’t come as a surprise, however. Marchbanks is great on a 450 and he’s already had some pretty impressive finishes this season, including a second place in the first moto at High Point. Where will Marchbanks put his Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha at Spring Creek? -Hansel 

Thou Shalt Not Speak

It may be common courtesy not to talk about a no-hitter in baseball, but there is no such courtesy in moto, as everyone is talking about Jett Lawrence’s chances of a perfect season. Now that we are in the second half of the season it is starting to seem more and more like a possibility. Will he stay perfect through this weekend at Spring Creek? -Sarah Whitmore

Jett Lawrence
Jett Lawrence Align Media

Set-Up

Any track following Southwick on the schedule may seem easier in comparison, but rest assured the Spring Creek track is no cakewalk. Especially when it comes to bike set-up, as about a quarter of the track is down by the creek and very sandy, like the rollers, but the rest has a hard base. It can be hard to find a setting that works great everywhere, and riders may have to find a setting and tire combo that just works okay everywhere. Will bike set-up play a role in the overall this weekend? -Whitmore

Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

Stacking the Deck 

Pierce Brown, who has not raced since the East Rutherford Supercross back in April due to hand and knee injuries, will be back in action this weekend at Spring Creek. And add in Austin Forkner, who got hurt at the beginning of the supercross season, to the mix as well. The always fast Forkner is set to return to an already stacked field in the 250MX class. Where will they stack up against a field that already has half of a season under their belts? -Whitmore

  • Pierce Brown and Max Lee.
    Pierce Brown and Max Lee. Align Media
  • Austin Forkner
    Austin Forkner Align Media

Bonus: Back in Black...And Blue

Shane McElrath will be racing at Spring Creek this weekend. After busting out a new YZ450F, McElrath announced that he will be competing in the 450 class in Millville on Saturday. He said, "It was a last minute scramble to get all of our ducks in a row, but boy are we ready!" -Willow Janson

Shane McElrath posted this to Instagram:

