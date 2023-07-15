JO:30

Jo Shimoda hasn’t found himself up front very much so far this season, but that changed when the clock struck JO:30 in the second moto! The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider was like a whole new rider after taking sixth in the first moto, and finally won his first moto of the season. What happened between motos for Shimoda is anyone’s guess, including Shimoda, who didn’t seem to know either in his post-race podium interview. What we do know is, if he brings that same speed to Spring Creek, he’ll be fighting for another win. -Hansel

Everyone’s Favorite Privateer

Could Ty Masterpool be any more impressive? The Kawasaki-mounted privateer has been on fire lately, and has absolutely refused to roll over when under pressure from factory riders. He was good at Southwick too, going 5-10 for ninth. Interestingly, he was part of a five-way tie for fifth overall, and had he been able to squeak out one more spot, would have been fifth overall. What are the odds he puts it in the top five at Spring Creek? -Hansel

The Long End

Sometimes you get the short end of the stick in a tie for an overall result, like Masterpool did on Saturday, and sometimes you get the long end, like Garrett Marchbanks did, who went 10-5 for fifth overall. It doesn’t come as a surprise, however. Marchbanks is great on a 450 and he’s already had some pretty impressive finishes this season, including a second place in the first moto at High Point. Where will Marchbanks put his Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha at Spring Creek? -Hansel

Thou Shalt Not Speak

It may be common courtesy not to talk about a no-hitter in baseball, but there is no such courtesy in moto, as everyone is talking about Jett Lawrence’s chances of a perfect season. Now that we are in the second half of the season it is starting to seem more and more like a possibility. Will he stay perfect through this weekend at Spring Creek? -Sarah Whitmore