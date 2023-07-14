Racerhead #28

As for the 250 class, we will see something tomorrow that we’ve never seen before: the red plates on the #238 Yamaha YZ250F that belongs to the rookie Haiden Deegan. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing-backed Deegan has reached the top of the points by being consistently fast and calm. And with Team Honda’s Hunter Lawrence having had two bad races in a row, Deegan is atop the rankings now. How rare is it that a three-digit rider is leading the points? We took a look in The Vault to find out, going back to 2000:

What about the 1970s to ‘90s? We don’t have a complete list, but here’s a start:

#522 Marty Smith (1974 in the 125 class)

#801 Eddie Warren (1985 in 125SX East)

#572 Bob Moore (1985 in 125SX West)

#415 Todd Campbell (1985 in 125SX West)

#332 Keith Turpin (1986 125SX East)

#401 Donny Schmit (1986 in 125SX West)

#201 Jeff Matiasevich (1989 in 125SX West)

#111 Jean-Michel Bayle (1989 in 250 MX)

#762 Mike Kiedrowski (1989 in 125 MX)

#125 Jeremy McGrath (1991 in 125SX West)

#101 Mickael Pichon (1995 in 125SX East)

#934 David Vuillemin (1998 in 125SX West)

Deegan did not have a very good day at Southwick, but his dad Brian told me that he really wasn’t that good or experienced in the sand, so they were okay with a sixth-place finish in their debut at the ‘Wick. More impressive was Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle, who earned his first win in America and joined the long list of Frenchmen who have won AMA Pro Motocross races here: Jean-Michel Bayle, Mickael Pichon, Stephane Roncada, David Vuillemin, Sebastien Tortelli, Christophe Pourcel, Dylan Ferrandis, and now Tom Vialle. Happy Bastille Day to all of these fast Frenchmen!

Still hard to believe that the only American to win a round of AMA Pro Motocross so far this season is Haiden Deegan, and we’re past the halfway mark…

And speaking of Vialle—and the Lawrence brothers—there was quite an international contingent at Southwick. In the main events alone I counted 14 different countries represented: Australia, Chile, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

As far as the Netherlands go, that rider was the very adventurous Lars van Berkel, who borrowed a bike from a friend and an ECU from Manny (“TeamGreen” on Vital) and finished 16th overall in the 450 class, then drove overnight to Gopher Dunes to race the Canadian National the next day. Van Berkel ended up third overall there with solid 4-2 finishes. He was planning on racing Spring Creek, but the Honda/GDR team in Canada has invited him to stay up there for another week and compete at Sand Del Lee MX in Ottowa, the fifth round of the Triple Crown Series. (We have Lars’ vlog from Southwick further down in Watch It.)

So for everyone else it’s on to Spring Creek (including Shane McElrath), which looks like it’s going to have excellent weather tomorrow. If the last three rounds at High Point, RedBud, and Southwick are any indication, the Martin family should have a massive crowd (though their sons are not racing, as Alex is retired and Jeremy broke his arm at Hangtown). Race Day Live will begin at 11 a.m. ET, then as usual, all four motos will air live on Peacock, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Let’s turn it over to Matthes (who happens to be Canadian).