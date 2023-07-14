The seventh round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Spring Creek National in Millville, Minnesota. This race will be the 24th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
TV coverage of the Spring Creek National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Spring Creek National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 a.m. PDT Sunday.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action this weekend with the 12th round MXGP of Czech Republic on Saturday (July 15) for qualifying and Sunday (July 16) for motos. You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
Spring CreekSaturday, July 15
- QualifyingLiveJuly 15 - 11:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 15 - 2:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJuly 15 - 3:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 15 - 4:15 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJuly 15 - 5:15 PM
- Next Day Re-AirJuly 16 - 12:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirJuly 17 - 2:00 AM
-
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of Czech RepublicSunday, July 16
2023 Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|218
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|213
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|205
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|198
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|196
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|300
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|233
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|210
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|176
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|147
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|488
|2
|Thibault Benistant
|462
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|452
|4
|Jago Geerts
|441
|6
|Liam Everts
|420
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|562
|2
|Romain Febvre
|459
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|415
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|414
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|390
2023 Souvenir Program
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross souvenir program.
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Spring Creek National
Spring Creek National Race Center
Spring Creek National Injury Report
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Czech Republic
MXGP of Czech Republic Race Center
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Spring Creek Motocross Park
Address: 63633 298th Ave
Millville, MN 55957
Practice & Qualifying — 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
