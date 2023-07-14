Results Archive
WSX
British GP
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombok
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 15
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 16
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
First Look: Spring Creek

July 14, 2023 5:40pm | by: , &

Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview round seven of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Spring Creek. Hear from tons of riders as the second half of the 2023 season begins and then watch as they take to the track for the first time this weekend. All of that and more revving you up for the weekend and it's all brought to you by 6D Helmets.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

