A more recent addition to Spring Creek is in the form of Mount Martin. Riders climb all the way to the top, only to make a U-turn and descend at incredible speed. Courage and conducive suspension settings are mandatory for good sector times here but make no mistake, this section is not for the timid. Most amateur riders would be more than content to simply coast down this steep grade. Elite pros will turn their throttle to the stops as they begin their descent. There might not be a more drastic motocross comparison between a novice rider and the best of the best than the speed differential in a section like this. The trust in one’s skill, their suspension, and their brakes is never more tested than this downhill (Glen Helen would also be in this convo).

My favorite part of the Spring Creek event is the soil. The aforementioned mix of sand and clay creates a level of traction trust that most tracks can’t match. It’s a track that rewards aggression. Riders can push the limit and rely on the epic dirt composition to hold firm. The top of the racetrack is more clay based, while the bottom sections are sandier (makes sense as the loose dirt and sediment settles at the bottom of hills). In both cases, traction is some of the best you’ll find all summer long.

Spring Creek might not have the pageantry and hype that RedBud brings, but purely talking about the track itself, I can’t think of anywhere that can top it. It has a bit of everything you’d want and none of the things you wouldn’t.