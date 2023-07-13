Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

The SMX Insiders have gotten all the sand out of their shoes after a visit to Southwick and are ready to breakdown Round 23 of the SuperMotocross World Championship. In the Big Interview, Jason Weigandt talks to the only two men in history to put up a perfect motocross season. Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart break down Jett Lawrence's chances to go 22-0. He is over halfway there! When the 30 board goes up, the Jasons – Weigandt and Thomas – talk Southwick locals, the new 250 points leader, international stars making their mark, Cooper Webb leaving KTM, and the remarkable 19-year-old Jett Lawrence.

If you missed the first 31 episodes, watch them below.

SMX Insider - Episode 31 - Deep Dive into RedBud