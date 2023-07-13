Main image by Anthony Carcaramo

The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship has officially reached the halfway mark of the season as we have now seen the checkered flag on 12 of the 22 motos this season. Around the mid-point of Pro Motocross is typically when we start hearing whispers of who might be competing for their respective country in the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. We also hear rumbles of who will being skipping the event. So, at the RedBud National, I asked the respective 250 and 450 Class podium finishers about their early thoughts on MXoN.

Unfortunately, things are not looking great for Team USA this year.

On home soil last year at RedBud MX, the American trio of Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, and Chase Sexton were victorious, bringing home the Peter Chamberlin Trophy for the first time since 2011. It was a much-needed rebound win, especially after how the 2018 event at RedBud MX went. However, the U.S. roster could look very different this year in Ernée, France.

First off, 2022 450cc AMA Supercross and Motocross Champion Eli Tomac is sidelined as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in early May. It was a tough blow to lose the defending supercross champion while he was leading the series in its final stretches, but Tomac being sidelined is also a big loss for this year’s Team USA MXoN roster.