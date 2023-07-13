Results Archive
Injury Report: Spring Creek

July 13, 2023 12:00pm
by:

The seventh round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’ll be watching the action from the couch.

450 Class

Justin Barcia—Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out

Barcia crashed in Nashville and broke his collarbone. He later somehow broke the plate that’d been installed, delaying his return to racing until late this season.

Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig is out for the summer after undergoing an additional surgery when he learned his arm wasn’t healing after sustaining a broken elbow and hip dislocation in Glendale.

Brandon Hartranft—Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft is out for the year after sustaining major injuries before supercross.

Justin Rodbell—Achilles Tendon | Out

Rodbell will return for the last four races after recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

Jacob Runkles—Arm | Out

Runkles is out with a broken arm sustained at Thunder Valley.

John Short—Wrist | Out

Short sustained a serious wrist injury in Denver. He underwent surgery and is out for the season.

Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out

There is no return date set for Stewart, who injured his knee while practicing for supercross. 

Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out

Tomac will miss all of Pro Motocross after injuring his Achilles tendon during Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Denver.

Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out

Weltin is out for the season after undergoing surgery to fix a torn ACL.

250 Class

Pierce Brown—Hand, Knee | In

Brown has missed all summer with a broken hand but will return this weekend at Spring Creek.

Guillem Farres—Arm | Out

Farres is out after undergoing surgery to fix a broken arm sustained at Thunder Valley.

Austin Forkner—Knee | In

Forkner will return to racing at Spring Creek after injuring his knee at the supercross season opener in Anaheim.

Chance Hymas—Knee | Out

Hymas is out for the season due to a torn ACL.

Preston Kilroy—Banged Up | In

Kilroy crashed while practicing before RedBud and missed two races. He’s in for Spring Creek.

Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out

Martin is out for the season following a bad break and dislocation of his right wrist at Hangtown.

Cameron McAdoo—Shoulder | Out

McAdoo is out with a dislocated shoulder.

Michael Mosiman—Shoulder | Out

Mosiman crashed at Hangtown and hurt his shoulder and hit his head. He’s out for the season.

Jett Reynolds – Illness | Out

Reynolds missed Southwick due to food poisoning. He’ll sit out this weekend too as he recovers.

Stilez Robertson—Leg | Out

Robertson is back riding and is expected to return to racing at some point in the next several weeks. 

Nick Romano—Knee | Out

Romano is out for the summer due to a torn ACL.

Jordon Smith—Wrist, Thumb | Out

Smith sprained his wrist and injured a thumb ligament before RedBud. He’s not expected back in the immediate future.

Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out

Thrasher is out for the summer after he dislocated his hip and broke his collarbone in Atlanta.

Joshua Varize—Collarbone | In

Varize will return to racing at Spring Creek after breaking his collarbone at Thunder Valley.

Robbie Wageman—Shoulder | In

Wageman will be back this weekend after recovering from a separated shoulder.

