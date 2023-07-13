The seventh round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at Spring Creek in Millville, Minnesota. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’ll be watching the action from the couch.

450 Class

Justin Barcia—Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out

Barcia crashed in Nashville and broke his collarbone. He later somehow broke the plate that’d been installed, delaying his return to racing until late this season.

Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig is out for the summer after undergoing an additional surgery when he learned his arm wasn’t healing after sustaining a broken elbow and hip dislocation in Glendale.

Brandon Hartranft—Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft is out for the year after sustaining major injuries before supercross.